Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Tata Power, Nykaa, RITES, Vedanta, Indian Bank Among Key Movers On July 3

Updated 3 July 2025 at 07:48 IST
The Indian markets are expected to begin Thursday’s trade on a cautious note, tracking mixed global cues.
On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 shed 88 points or 0.35% to end at 25,453, while the BSE Sensex fell 288 points or 0.34%, closing at 83,410.
As investors eye stock-specific action, several companies are making headlines due to regulatory developments, business updates, and earnings data.
Stocks To Watch Today
State Bank of India (SBI)
State Bank of India has classified the loan account of Reliance Communications (RCom) as “fraud” after a year-long process of show-cause notices and a forensic audit. In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, SBI stated it will initiate steps to report Anil Dhirubhai Ambani, the former director of RCom, to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
RITES
Railway consultancy and engineering firm RITES Ltd secured two significant orders worth Rs 64.01 crore. According to the company’s exchange filing, it received Rs 37.81 crore worth of orders from South Western Railways and $3.6 million (around Rs 26.2 crore) from African Rail Company.
Aurobindo Pharma
Aurobindo Pharma announced that its wholly owned subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics has received European marketing authorisation for its oncology drug Dazublys.
Punjab National Bank (PNB)
PNB reported a gross business of Rs 27.19 lakh crore for Q1 FY25, a 1.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 11.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Its domestic business grew 1.5% sequentially and 11.1% YoY to Rs 26.17 lakh crore.
Tata Power
In a significant legal setback, Tata Power has been ordered to pay $490.32 million in damages to Kleros Capital Partners by an arbitral tribunal under the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). Additionally, the company must pay $8.29 million in legal fees and 5.33% interest on both amounts from specific dates.
Nykaa
As per Media reports, the Banga family plans to sell a 2.1% stake in Nykaa via a block deal valued at around ₹1,198 crore. The floor price is set at Rs 200 per share—a 5.5% discount to the previous closing price.
Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart)
Retail major Avenue Supermarts, which operates the D-Mart chain, posted a standalone revenue of Rs 15,932.1 crore for Q1 FY26, marking a 16% YoY rise. With 424 stores operational as of June 30.
Indian Overseas Bank
Indian Overseas Bank shareholders have greenlit a plan to raise equity capital of up to Rs 4,000 crore through various instruments like QIP, FPO, rights issue, or ESPS during FY26.
Hindustan Zinc
Hindustan Zinc reported a 1% increase in mined metal production to 265 kilotonnes in Q1 FY26. However, refined zinc production declined 4%, and silver output dropped 11%, potentially leading to mixed investor reactions. Wind power generation also remained subdued.
Indian Bank
According to provisional figures, Indian Bank posted a 10.2% YoY rise in total business to ₹13.44 lakh crore. Total deposits grew 9.3% YoY to Rs 7.44 lakh crore, while advances surged 11.3% YoY to Rs 6 lakh crore.
Vedanta
In a setback to Vedanta Ltd, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas raised objections to the company’s proposed demerger plan during a hearing before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, on July 2.
Voltas
Voltas Ltd has received a show cause notice from the Principal Commissioner, Central GST Commissionerate, Dehradun under the CGST, Uttarakhand GST, and IGST Acts.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL)
RVNL has appointed Chandan Kumar Verma as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 2, 2025. The leadership change comes amid increasing government focus on infrastructure and rail development.
IPO Listings to Watch Today: Mainboard & SME Segment
Mainboard Listing:
Indogulf Cropsciences makes its debut on the stock exchanges today.
SME Listings:
Ace Alpha Tech
Valencia India
Pro FX Tech
Moving Media Entertainment
These listings could offer fresh trading opportunities for investors in both retail and institutional segments.
Published 3 July 2025 at 07:48 IST