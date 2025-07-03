Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Tata Power, Nykaa, RITES, Vedanta, Indian Bank Among Key Movers On July 3

State Bank of India (SBI)

State Bank of India has classified the loan account of Reliance Communications (RCom) as “fraud” after a year-long process of show-cause notices and a forensic audit. In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, SBI stated it will initiate steps to report Anil Dhirubhai Ambani, the former director of RCom, to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).



RITES

Railway consultancy and engineering firm RITES Ltd secured two significant orders worth Rs 64.01 crore. According to the company’s exchange filing, it received Rs 37.81 crore worth of orders from South Western Railways and $3.6 million (around Rs 26.2 crore) from African Rail Company.



Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma announced that its wholly owned subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics has received European marketing authorisation for its oncology drug Dazublys.



Punjab National Bank (PNB)

PNB reported a gross business of Rs 27.19 lakh crore for Q1 FY25, a 1.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 11.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Its domestic business grew 1.5% sequentially and 11.1% YoY to Rs 26.17 lakh crore.



Tata Power

In a significant legal setback, Tata Power has been ordered to pay $490.32 million in damages to Kleros Capital Partners by an arbitral tribunal under the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). Additionally, the company must pay $8.29 million in legal fees and 5.33% interest on both amounts from specific dates.



Nykaa

As per Media reports, the Banga family plans to sell a 2.1% stake in Nykaa via a block deal valued at around ₹1,198 crore. The floor price is set at Rs 200 per share—a 5.5% discount to the previous closing price.



Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart)

Retail major Avenue Supermarts, which operates the D-Mart chain, posted a standalone revenue of Rs 15,932.1 crore for Q1 FY26, marking a 16% YoY rise. With 424 stores operational as of June 30.



Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank shareholders have greenlit a plan to raise equity capital of up to Rs 4,000 crore through various instruments like QIP, FPO, rights issue, or ESPS during FY26.



Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc reported a 1% increase in mined metal production to 265 kilotonnes in Q1 FY26. However, refined zinc production declined 4%, and silver output dropped 11%, potentially leading to mixed investor reactions. Wind power generation also remained subdued.