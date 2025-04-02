Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, Dabur, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor - List

Indian stock markets are set to see swings in today’s trading session. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex plummeted by 1,390 points to close at 76,024, marking a steep 1.8% decline, while the NSE Nifty also saw a substantial drop of 354 points, settling at 23,165.

The sharp sell-off was driven by heavy selling in IT and private banking sectors, exacerbated by looming uncertainty ahead of the anticipated rollout of US reciprocal tariffs on April 2, termed 'Liberation Day' by President Donald Trump. Here are the key stocks to watch out for.

Stocks To Watch Today



Swiggy

Online food and grocery delivery giant Swiggy has received an assessment order for an additional tax demand of over Rs 158 crore from the tax department. The demand pertains to the period April 2021 to March 2022. While the company has not officially responded, such tax notices can lead to legal disputes and impact financials.

Dabur India

FMCG major Dabur India has also received a tax assessment order from the Income Tax department worth Rs 110 crore for fiscal 2018. The company announced that it intends to file an appeal against the tax demand.

Coal India

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) announced a Rs 10 per tonne price increase for both coking and non-coking coal, effective April 16, 2025. However, the company reported a production shortfall, with output at 781.1 million tonnes (MT) for 2024-25, about 7% below target.



Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy India, a demerged entity from Siemens Ltd, has named Sunil Mathur (Managing Director & CEO of Siemens Ltd) Chairman of its board. This leadership transition is expected to provide strategic direction as Siemens Energy strengthens its independent operations.

Auto Sector

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India saw year-on-year declines in vehicle dispatches to dealers in March 2025. This was due to inventory correction and softening consumer demand, which impacted sales volumes.

In contrast, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors recorded higher domestic passenger vehicle dispatches, supported by strong demand for their SUV models. This reflects a shifting market preference toward SUVs over sedans and hatchbacks.

KEC International

Infrastructure and power solutions company KEC International announced new contract wins worth Rs 1,236 crore. These include power transmission projects in the UAE, Kuwait, and India, reinforcing the company’s presence in the global infrastructure sector.