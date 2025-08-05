Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kaynes Tech, BEML & More in Focus as Leadership Moves, Deals and Q1 Earnings Drive Market Buzz

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a watchful note today, as investors digest a flurry of corporate developments , from major appointments and strategic investment announcements to Q1 earnings updates. A mix of auto, banking, pharma, and defence-related stocks are under the spotlight.



Here's a breakdown of the top stocks to watch today based on key updates and market-moving triggers:



Market Recap: A Strong Close on Monday

On Monday, benchmark indices posted healthy gains:

Sensex climbed 419 points to close at 81,018

Nifty advanced 157 points, ending at 24,722

The upbeat market sentiment was backed by positive global cues and better-than-expected earnings from select index heavyweights.



Stocks to Watch Today



Tata Motors

Tata Motors is likely to be actively traded today after announcing a significant leadership reshuffle. Group CFO P.B. Balaji has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), effective November 2025, replacing Adrian Mardell.



IndusInd Bank

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank confirmed that Rajiv Anand will take charge as Managing Director and CEO for a three-year term starting August 25, 2025, post the Reserve Bank of India’s approval.

BEML

Government-owned engineering firm BEML secured a new order worth Rs 282 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply 8×8 high mobility vehicles.

This comes soon after the company posted a 12% rise in net profit to Rs 287.5 crore for Q4FY25. Revenue grew 9.1% YoY to Rs 1,652.5 crore.

Kaynes Technology

Electronics manufacturing services company Kaynes Technology (NSE: KAYNES) is drawing investor interest after announcing a major expansion push.

Its subsidiary, Kaynes Circuits, signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government, outlining a plan to invest Rs 5,000 crore over six years.

Paytm

All eyes are on One 97 Communications as media reports suggested that Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV, part of the Alibaba Group, is likely to sell its 5.84% stake via block deals worth approximately Rs 3,800 crore. As of June 2025, Antfin held a 5.84% stake in Paytm.



DLF

Real estate giant DLF Ltd reported a stellar quarter:

Net profit jumped 16.5% YoY to Rs 762.6 crore

Revenue surged to Rs 2,716 crore, up nearly 2x from Rs 1,423 crore last year

Aurobindo Pharma

Pharma major Aurobindo Pharma reported a 10.2% drop in net profit to Rs 824.2 crore, missing analyst expectations despite a 4% YoY revenue rise.



HCG

HCG also announced its Q1 results, where Income from Operations was Rs 6,132 mn as compared to Rs 5,256 mn in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 17%. Consolidated Profit Before Depreciation and Amortization, Finance Costs, Exceptional Items and Taxes (“Adjusted EBITDA”) was Rs 1,118 mn, as compared to Rs 929 mn in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a growth of 20% year-on-year



Sona BLW

Auto component supplier Sona BLW posted weak numbers:

Net profit down 12.2% YoY to Rs 124.7 crore

Revenue slipped slightly to Rs 854 crore

Earnings Today

A slew of companies are set to announce their Q1FY26 results today. Watch for:

Bharti Airtel

Adani Ports

Lupin

Britannia

Alembic Pharma

Berger Paints

Exide Industries

Gujarat Gas

Gland Pharma

Torrent Power

Among real estate players, results from Prestige Estates, Keystone Realtors, and NCC are also expected.



Other notable names: Bharti Hexacom, Container Corporation, Aarti Surfactants, Jindal Saw.



IPOs Today: Mainboard and SME Segments

Mainboard IPOs

Aditya Infotech

Laxmi India Finance

SME Listings

Kaytex Fabrics

With high-profile management changes, large investments, defence orders, and earnings surprises, investors have a packed slate to navigate today. Market participants are advised to watch volatility in Paytm, gains in DLF and BEML, and sentiment-driven movements in Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank.



Read More - Tata Capital IPO In The Works? Tata Sons-Backed NBFC Files Draft Papers

