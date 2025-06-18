Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Power, Polycab, M&M, Ola Electric & Hindustan Zinc In Focus On June 18

As global uncertainties loom and investor sentiment turns cautious, Indian corporates are staying the course with ambitious growth strategies, big-ticket deals, and tech-led transitions. Here's a detailed roundup of the top stocks to keep on your radar today.

After a steady uptrend, Indian equity markets took a breather on June 17. The BSE Sensex slipped 212 points, closing at 81,583, while the NSE Nifty dropped 93 points to end at 24,853. The cautious sentiment came amid rising global geopolitical tensions, although stock-specific action continues to dominate the news cycle.



Stocks to Watch Today: June 18, 2025

Tata Power

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has rolled out the “Ghar Ghar Solar” campaign in Bhubaneswar, offering rooftop solar systems starting at just Rs 2,499 for 1 kW. The initiative aims to democratise clean energy access for homes across Odisha.



Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is investing Rs 12,000 crore over three years to expand its refined metal production by 250 KTPA. The expansion plan includes ramping up operations across mines and mills and aligns with its goal to nearly double capacity within five years.



UGRO Capital

UGRO Capital will acquire 100% of Profectus Capital in a major consolidation move in an all-cash deal worth Rs 1,400 crore. The acquisition will be funded via internal accruals and recent capital infusion, with completion expected in 2–3 months.



Polycab India

Polycab India has secured a Rs 6,447.54 crore contract under the BharatNet project from BSNL. The company will serve as the project implementation agency for Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry, and will build and maintain the middle-mile digital infrastructure.



Larsen & Toubro

At its 80th Annual General Meeting, L&T CMD S N Subrahmanyan revealed significant developments in clean energy. The company manufactures green hydrogen electrolysers and has gained early access to U.S.-approved Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology.



Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire 58.96% stake in SML Isuzu. The Rs 1,554.60/share deal involves 43.96% from Sumitomo and 15% from Isuzu Motors, followed by an open offer for an additional 26%.



Ola Electric

Ola Electric Mobility has announced a bold new strategy—removing commission fees for drivers across all services, including autos, bikes, and cabs. Drivers will now retain 100% of their earnings.



GMR Airports

GMR Airports reported handling over 1 crore passengers across its network in May 2025. While domestic traffic remained steady, international travel rose by 2.9%, and aircraft movements climbed 6.3% year-on-year to nearly 65,000 flights.

RailTel

RailTel has received a Letter of Intent from ZENICS to implement the Rs 43.99 crore Mizo Fibre Grid Network (MFGN). The project will enhance digital infrastructure in Mizoram and improve connectivity in the Northeast region.

BSE

In a regulatory update, SEBI has approved Thursday as the revised expiry day for BSE's derivative contracts. The NSE will shift to Tuesday expiries, streamlining the derivatives calendar across major exchanges.

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge has signed an MoU with France’s Turgis Gaillard to jointly offer AAROK drones, designed for long-range surveillance at high altitudes. The partnership is expected to unlock new capabilities in defence and aerospace tech.