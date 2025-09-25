Updated 25 September 2025 at 08:24 IST
Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Glenmark, Akzo Nobel, Poly Medicure & More in Focus
Thursday’s trade sees major corporate developments shaping investor sentiment. Tata Steel and Waaree Energies announce capital infusions, Glenmark Pharma signs a $1-billion licensing deal, while Akzo Nobel witnesses a Rs 765-crore block trade. Poly Medicure, Piramal, and Indian Hotels make strategic moves. Here’s a detailed breakdown of stocks to watch today.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Indian equity markets ended lower on Wednesday, September 24. The Nifty 50 fell 113 points (0.45%) to 25,057, while the Sensex dropped 387 points (0.47%) to 81,715.63, tracking muted global cues and mixed corporate earnings.
Stocks To Watch Today
Tata Steel
Tata Steel has increased its investment in T Steel Holdings (TSHP) through a fresh capital infusion. The company subscribed to 457.7 crore equity shares worth Rs 4,054.66 crore. Each share carries a face value of USD 0.1005, taking Tata Steel’s total 2025 investment in TSHP to $460 million.
Waaree Energies
Waaree Energies has infused Rs 300 crore into Waaree Energy Storage Solutions (WESSPL) via a rights issue. The company issued 60 crore partly paid-up equity shares at Rs 10 each, paying Rs 5 upfront, with the balance to be collected later.
Akzo Nobel India
Promoter Imperial Chemical Industries sold 5% of Akzo Nobel India in a block transaction valued at Rs 765 crore. Shares changed hands at an average price of Rs 3,358.8. Institutional investors were active, with Nippon India acquiring 1.8% for Rs 274 crore and WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund picking 1.2% for Rs 174 crore.
Glenmark Pharma
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals subsidiary Glenmark Specialty S.A. signed an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Hengrui Pharma for Trastuzumab Rezetecan (SHR-A1811), a next-generation HER2-targeting antibody drug conjugate.
Upfront payment: $18 million
Milestone payments: Up to $1.093 billion
Royalties: Based on net sales in the licensed territory
Poly Medicure
Poly Medicure, a leading medical device company, has agreed to acquire Medistream SA, including Citieffe SRL and subsidiaries in the US and Mexico, in a deal valued at Rs 324 crore.
Piramal Enterprises
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger of Piramal Enterprises with its subsidiary Piramal Finance. Post-merger, Anand Piramal will chair Piramal Finance, while Ajay Piramal continues to lead the group, and Swati Piramal retains her role as vice-chair.
Indian Hotels
Indian Hotels announced plans to expand its luxury footprint with a new Taj hotel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, featuring 310 rooms.
Birla Corp
RCCPL Private, a Birla Corporation subsidiary, secured the Kanpa-Junapani limestone block in Adilabad, Telangana, at 87.05% of the base price.
IPOs Today
SME Listing - JD Cables
Mainboard Listings - Ivalue Infosolutions
This comprehensive roundup shows that capital infusions, M&A activity, and block deals are driving investor attention, making these stocks ones to watch in Thursday trade.
Read More - GenAI To Shape Over 40 Million Annual Car-Buying Journeys By 2030
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 25 September 2025 at 08:24 IST