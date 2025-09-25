Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Glenmark, Akzo Nobel, Poly Medicure & More in Focus

Know which stocks to watch out for from key sectors expected to witness a bullish momentum. | Image: Freepix

Indian equity markets ended lower on Wednesday, September 24. The Nifty 50 fell 113 points (0.45%) to 25,057, while the Sensex dropped 387 points (0.47%) to 81,715.63, tracking muted global cues and mixed corporate earnings.



Stocks To Watch Today

Tata Steel

Tata Steel has increased its investment in T Steel Holdings (TSHP) through a fresh capital infusion. The company subscribed to 457.7 crore equity shares worth Rs 4,054.66 crore. Each share carries a face value of USD 0.1005, taking Tata Steel’s total 2025 investment in TSHP to $460 million.

Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies has infused Rs 300 crore into Waaree Energy Storage Solutions (WESSPL) via a rights issue. The company issued 60 crore partly paid-up equity shares at Rs 10 each, paying Rs 5 upfront, with the balance to be collected later.



Akzo Nobel India

Promoter Imperial Chemical Industries sold 5% of Akzo Nobel India in a block transaction valued at Rs 765 crore. Shares changed hands at an average price of Rs 3,358.8. Institutional investors were active, with Nippon India acquiring 1.8% for Rs 274 crore and WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund picking 1.2% for Rs 174 crore.

Glenmark Pharma

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals subsidiary Glenmark Specialty S.A. signed an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Hengrui Pharma for Trastuzumab Rezetecan (SHR-A1811), a next-generation HER2-targeting antibody drug conjugate.

Upfront payment: $18 million

Milestone payments: Up to $1.093 billion

Royalties: Based on net sales in the licensed territory

Poly Medicure

Poly Medicure, a leading medical device company, has agreed to acquire Medistream SA, including Citieffe SRL and subsidiaries in the US and Mexico, in a deal valued at Rs 324 crore.



Piramal Enterprises

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger of Piramal Enterprises with its subsidiary Piramal Finance. Post-merger, Anand Piramal will chair Piramal Finance, while Ajay Piramal continues to lead the group, and Swati Piramal retains her role as vice-chair.

Indian Hotels

Indian Hotels announced plans to expand its luxury footprint with a new Taj hotel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, featuring 310 rooms.



Birla Corp

RCCPL Private, a Birla Corporation subsidiary, secured the Kanpa-Junapani limestone block in Adilabad, Telangana, at 87.05% of the base price.



IPOs Today

SME Listing - JD Cables

Mainboard Listings - Ivalue Infosolutions