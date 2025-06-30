Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Steel, Zomato, Reliance Jio, Torrent Pharma & More - What’s Buzzing On June 30?

As global cues remain positive and domestic sentiment gets a boost, all eyes are on key corporate developments that could shape market movements in Monday's trade.

On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 ended 88.80 points or 0.35% higher at 25,638, while the BSE Sensex gained 303 points or 0.36% to close at 84,059.



Here’s a round-up of the top stocks to watch today, June 30, 2025, based on the latest corporate announcements, regulatory actions, and strategic investments:



Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharmaceuticals, the flagship company of the Torrent Group, announced a landmark acquisition on Sunday. The company will acquire a controlling 46.39% stake in JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals from global investment firm KKR.



The deal values JB Chemicals at Rs 25,689 crore on a fully diluted basis, making it one of the largest M&A transactions in India’s pharmaceutical sector.



BHEL

In a significant development for the capital goods sector, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has bagged a Rs 6,500 crore order from Adani Power. The letter of award includes the supply of steam turbine generators and auxiliaries, and supervision of erection and commissioning of six 800 MW thermal power units.



Alembic Pharma

Alembic Pharmaceuticals received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection. The product is a generic equivalent to Baxter’s Doxil, used to treat ovarian cancer, AIDS-related Kaposi’s Sarcoma, and multiple myeloma.



Waaree Energies

Waaree Solar Americas, a subsidiary of Waaree Energies, has secured a substantial 540 MW solar module order from a US-based utility-scale solar and energy storage project developer.



Samvardhana Motherson International

The board of Samvardhana Motherson International has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,025 crore via private placement.

HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced a final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share for FY25.



RVNL

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 213.22 crore. The contract includes designing, supplying, testing, and commissioning OHE upgradation to a 2x25 kV system for South Central Railway.



NTPC Green

NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC, has begun commercial operations of the final 120 MW segment of its 220 MW Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-II) in Madhya Pradesh.



Tata Steel

In a regulatory setback, Tata Steel revealed it has received a show cause-cum-demand notice from the tax department over alleged irregular input tax credit (ITC) claims worth more than Rs 1,000 crore for FY19 to FY23.



Zomato

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal is now backing a new aviation venture called LAT Aerospace, aimed at making air travel more accessible and affordable for underserved regions in India.



Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, added 2.7 million subscribers in May, per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). In contrast, Bharti Airtel added 275,621 subscribers, though this was higher than April’s additions of 170,658.



Mahindra Holidays

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd has received a tax demand notice of Rs 363 crore, including penalty, related to GST on club membership services. The company has stated it will challenge the notice legally.



