Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, Indus Towers, Adani Power, Yes Bank, Waaree Energies and More in Focus

On Tuesday, what began as a strong trading session quickly reversed course, with the Nifty slipping below 24,600 after losing nearly 200 points from the day’s peak. Midcaps cooled off but still managed to close in the green. Sectorally, FMCG, metals, PSU banks, and realty stocks provided some cushion, while autos, pharma, and IT stocks dragged the market lower.



Here’s a roundup of the latest stock market highlights, from big-ticket investments and key acquisitions to fresh order wins, major deals, and top management changes, that will keep certain stocks in focus in today’s trade:



TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading IT services and consulting firm, has expanded its strategic partnership with Scandinavian non-life insurance major Tryg. Under the seven-year, €550 million agreement, TCS will simplify and standardise operations across Tryg’s key markets—Denmark, Sweden, and Norway—while driving technology-led transformation.



Indus Towers

The Board of Indus Towers has approved its foray into Africa, beginning with operations in Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia.



PNC Infratec

PNC Infratech has emerged as the lowest bidder for an Airports Authority of India (AAI) project valued at ₹297 crore. The project involves the extension and strengthening of the runway at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. With a completion timeline of 18 months.



Waaree Energies

In a strategic move, Waaree Energies’ Board approved the acquisition of a 64% stake in Kotson’s for ₹192 crore, making Kotson’s a subsidiary. Additionally, Waaree will acquire 100% shareholding of its step-down subsidiary, Impactgrid Renewables, from Waaree Forever Energies.



Adani Power

Adani Power has received approval from the Ministry of Coal to commence operations at the Dhirauli mine in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. The geological report indicates a gross reserve of 620 million metric tonnes (MMT) and a net reserve of 558 MMT.



Yes Bank

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation’s (SMBC) acquisition of a stake in Yes Bank. The purchase, from several existing shareholders including State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank, comes after earlier approval from the Reserve Bank of India. SMBC will acquire up to a 24.99% stake in Yes Bank, marking one of the largest foreign investments in India’s private banking sector.