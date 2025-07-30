Stocks to Watch Today: Varun Beverages, L&T, Bank of India, NTPC, More in Focus on July 30

As global markets trade on a mixed note, domestic equities are expected to open on a cautious note. However, several stocks are making headlines owing to quarterly earnings, management changes, insolvency proceedings, and regulatory updates. From Varun Beverages and Larsen & Toubro to BluSmart Mobility and NTPC, here’s a comprehensive list of stocks to watch today.



Market Recap: Sensex and Nifty Close Higher

On Tuesday, benchmark indices continued their positive momentum.

The Nifty 50 closed 140 points, or 0.57% higher, at 24,821.

The BSE Sensex rose 447 points, or 0.55%, to end the day at 81,338.

Stocks To Watch Today

Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages reported a 5.1% YoY rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,317 crore for Q1FY26, even as revenue took a hit due to unseasonal rains that impacted summer beverage demand. The figure was higher than analyst expectations, with last year’s net profit at ₹1,253 crore.

Asian Paints

Asian Paints reported a 6% YoY fall in consolidated net profit to ₹1,100 crore in Q1FY26, with revenue dipping slightly by 0.3% YoY to ₹8,939 crore.

Larsen & Toubro

Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) delivered a strong quarter, with net profit rising 29.85% YoY to ₹3,617.19 crore. Revenue jumped 15.53% to ₹63,678.92 crore, driven by robust execution in its Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) segment.



Bank of India

Bank of India reported a 32.3% YoY increase in standalone profit to ₹2,252.1 crore. However, Net Interest Income (NII) fell 3.3% to ₹6,068.1 crore.

Other key metrics:

Provisions dropped 15.2% to ₹1,096 crore.

Gross NPA improved to 2.92% vs 3.27% (QoQ).

Net NPA declined to 0.75% vs 0.82% (QoQ).



NTPC

NTPC posted a 5.85% YoY increase in standalone net profit at ₹4,774 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹4,511 crore in Q1FY25. However, revenue declined by 4.2% YoY to ₹42,572 crore.



Procter & Gamble

In a landmark leadership transition, Procter & Gamble (P&G) announced the appointment of Shailesh Jejurikar as its next President and CEO, effective January 1, 2026. Jejurikar, 58, is currently the company’s Chief Operating Officer and will replace Jon Moeller.



GAIL

GAIL India is optimistic that global natural gas prices will soften, which would support margins. “This is actually not a normal situation in which we are experiencing that Henry Hub prices are higher. So we believe that these prices will soften,” the company said.



GAIL also unveiled a ₹12,000 crore capex plan for FY27, aimed at strengthening infrastructure and diversifying operations. GAIL is another major PSU stock that may see investor interest today.



Tilaknagar Industries

Tilaknagar Industries, a key Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) manufacturer, has approved a preferential issue of equity and warrants worth ₹2,296 crore. The funds will go toward acquiring the Imperial Blue business division and other general corporate purposes.



Reliance Infrastructure

In a development involving Reliance Infrastructure, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) deposited ₹560.21 crore with the Bombay High Court Registry in an arbitration case related to Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL).

MMOPL is a joint venture where Reliance Infra holds a 74% stake, and MMRDA owns 26%.



IRCTC

IRCTC disclosed it has received a Service Tax demand of ₹6.79 crore, related to the renting of immovable property between 2007 and 2011. The development might impact stock sentiment in the short term.

Tata Communication

Tata Communications are currently under pressure as the company has received a Rs 7,800 crore demand notice from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued a "show-cause-cum-demand notice" of nearly Rs 7,800 crore to Tata Communications over adjusted gross revenues dues (AGR), the company said in a statement.

The demand has been raise by DoT for AGR starting from 2005-06 till 2023-24, as per the note dated July 17, 2025.

"As at June 30, 2025, the company has received 'Show Cause-cum Demand Notices' from DoT aggregating to Rs 7,827.6 crore for financial years ranging from FY 2005-06 to FY 2023-24, which have been raised over a period of ti8me," Tata Communications MD AS Lakshminarayan said.



Key Earnings to Watch Today

Investors should also keep an eye on companies announcing earnings today. These include:

Tata Steel

Power Grid Corporation of India

Punjab National Bank

Hyundai Motor India

InterGlobe Aviation

Indus Towers

Aster DM Healthcare

Computer Age Management Services

CESC, Greaves Cotton, HEG

Indraprastha Gas, IIFL Finance, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

KPIT Technologies, Navin Fluorine International, and Zydus Wellness

These earnings reports could bring stock-specific action and sectoral cues.



New Listings on July 30

Mainboard Listings: Indiqube Spaces, GNG Electronics

SME Listing: TSC India