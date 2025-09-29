Stocks To Watch Today: Waaree Energies, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, HUL, JSW Steel In Focus

The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp decline on Friday after the United States announced fresh tariffs on imported goods and raised H-1B visa fees, measures seen as directly impacting Indian businesses and IT professionals.



The NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 236 points, or 0.95% lower, at 24,655, while the BSE Sensex slipped 733 points, or 0.90%, to end at 80,426. Analysts said global uncertainties, coupled with domestic reforms, could keep the near-term outlook volatile.



Stocks To Watch Today

Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies, India’s largest solar panel manufacturer, came under the spotlight after reports emerged that the company is under US investigation for allegedly evading anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar cells originating from China and Southeast Asia.

HDFC Bank

India’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank, confirmed that its Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch has been barred by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) from onboarding new clients.

According to reports, the DFSA directive dated September 25, 2025, prohibits the branch from soliciting or conducting business with clients who had not completed the onboarding process by that date.



BEL

The defence sector is in focus after the Indian Army issued a tender to procure five to six regiments of ‘Anant Shastra’ surface-to-air missile systems from Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL).

The missile system, earlier known as the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Defence officials told ANI.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors announced a significant management reshuffle. PB Balaji, the Group Chief Financial Officer, will resign effective November 17, 2025, to take over as CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc in the UK.

In his place, the Board has appointed Dhiman Gupta as CFO from the same date. Additionally:

Shailesh Chandra will become Additional Director, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Motors from October 1 for three years, while continuing as MD of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

Girish Wagh will step down as Executive Director from October 1, but will join the Board of TML Commercial Vehicles as MD & CEO.

HUL

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a short-term impact on sales during the September quarter due to the rollout of GST 2.0 reforms earlier this week.

In its first-ever business update to stock exchanges, HUL said that trade has been delaying new orders to clear existing stock, while consumers postponed pantry buying, leading to a slowdown in September sales.



JSW Steel

In a major legal development, the Supreme Court overturned its earlier order directing the liquidation of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), clearing the way for JSW Steel’s Rs 19,700 crore resolution plan.

Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree Hotels shareholders approved key leadership changes, appointing:

Neelendra Singh as Managing Director,

Kapil Sharma as Executive Director & CFO (both for five years, effective October 1), and

Patanjali Govind Keswani as Executive Director & Chairman for 18 months, also effective October 1.



PG Electroplast

PG Electroplast, through its subsidiary PG Technoplast, has acquired a 50-acre land parcel in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

The company plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore over five years to develop a manufacturing campus, boosting its capacity and presence in India’s fast-growing electronics sector.



Alkem Laboratories

Alkem Laboratories announced that it has signed a Business Transfer Agreement with Alkem Wellness, effective October 1.

Under the deal, the company will transfer its trade generics business as a going concern on a slump sale basis to the subsidiary.



Godawari Power & Ispat

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (GPIL) reported a tragic accident at its Raipur steel plant.

According to police, six people, including four officials and two workers, died after an incident inside a furnace. Six others, including a general manager, were injured. The company has launched an internal inquiry into the incident.

Deepak Nitrite

Deepak Nitrite announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Deepak Chem Tech has commissioned a hydrogenation plant at Dahej, Gujarat.

The project involved a capital expenditure of around ₹115 crore. The new facility will strengthen the company’s manufacturing capabilities and support its growth plans in specialty chemicals.



Jaguar Land Rover

The UK government has extended support to Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which recently faced a cyberattack, by granting a £1.5 billion loan guarantee.

IPO Watch: Mainboard and SME Listings

The primary market will also be in focus with several upcoming listings.

Mainboard IPOs: Atlanta Electricals, Ganesh Consumer Products.

SME IPOs: Prime Cable Industries.