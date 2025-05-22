Sun Pharmaceutical Q4 Results FY25: Board Recommends Final Dividend of Rs 5.50 — Check Record Date

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, the Indian multinational pharmaceutical company which is headquartered in Mumbai, recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share on Wednesday.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Recommends Final Dividend

The pharma company's Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share for the face value of Re 1 each. This dividend has been recommended to the shareholders for their approval at the ensuing of the Annual general Meeting of the Company.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Record Date

"Monday, 07 July 2025 is fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive the final dividend, which, if approved at the Annual General Meeting, shall be paid on or before Friday, 08 August 2025," the company said in a corporate filing.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q4 Results

While the company's revenue and operating performance remained healthy, its net profit declined sharply year-on-year, missing analyst expectations.

The pharma company's revenue increased 8.1% to Rs 12,958.8 as compared to Rs 11,982.9 crore in the previous year.

The company reported its net profit to be at Rs 2,153.9 crore for Q4FY25, down 19% from Rs 2,658.7 crore in the same quarter last year.