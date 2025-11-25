Republic World
Updated 25 November 2025 at 19:25 IST

Sunil Mittal's Indian Continent Investment Sells $806M Stake in Bharti Airtel Amid Stake-Reduction Trend

Indian Continent Investment, led by billionaire Sunil Mittal, plans to sell at least $806 million worth of Bharti Airtel shares through bulk deals, continuing its trend of reducing holdings. The deal involves selling 34.3 million shares at a 3% discount, managed by Goldman Sach

Thomson Reuters
Sunil Bharti Mittal
Sunil Bharti Mittal | Image: Republic Business
 Indian Continent Investment, an entity led by billionaire Sunil Mittal, will sell a stake worth at least $806 million in telecom operator Bharti Airtel in bulk deals, a document detailing the deal terms showed on Tuesday.

ICIL, which over the last few months has been paring its hold in Bharti Airtel and as of September-end owned a 1.48% stake in the company, will sell 34.3 million shares at a floor price of 2,096.70 rupees, the document showed.

That implies a 3% discount to the company's Tuesday closing price of 2,161.60 rupees.

Goldman Sachs Securities is the placement agent for the deal, the document showed.

Bharti Airtel and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Shares of the company ended 0.44% higher on Tuesday. They are up 36% this year.

Published By : Avishek Banerjee

Published On: 25 November 2025 at 19:25 IST