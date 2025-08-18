Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 Crore Inheritance Battle Explodes; Sister Mandhira Questions The 'Hurry' In Which Mother Rani Kapur Was Made To Sign Documents

Amid ongoing tussle over the inheritance of a Rs 30,000 crore empire left behind by late Sunjay Kapoor, the millionaire once husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, his sister, Mandhira Kapur has raised a detailed account over the manner in which Rani Kapur, their mother was sidelined following her son's death, raised questions on the cause of death, the alleged rush to get papers pertaining to the empire signed and expressed doubts on the overall narrative of the bee sting leading to heart attack theory.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Mandhira alleges 80-year-old Rani Kapur was made to sign documents in a 'hurry' during the 13-day 'grieving period'. She went into a ringside account of her brother’s lifestyle, raised questions on the lack of transparency following her brother’s death and put out a big loaded question mark the 'bee sting' theory that is said to have killed her brother.

‘We Are Being Told Rubbish. There Was A Rush To Get My Mother To Sign The Papers’

In her most detailed account yet, Mandhira Kapur went into the details of the days following her brother’s sudden death. She laid specific emphasis on what she terms as a “hurry” to get her mother to sign off papers related to assets.

"All I can say is yes, my mother has said it very loudly. She was made to sign papers, which she was unaware of during the grieving period. She was not explained anything. We were not involved in it. It was behind closed doors. And ever since she has asked again and again and again for them, but we are not getting anything. Instead, we're getting answers of being told that emails are compromised and all this rubbish. Let's get the answers. Let's not make excuses. Tell us what she signed. If she signed it, it should legally be in our hands. Why is this all being hidden? And why was it done? Again, I would ask during the 13 day mourning period, what was the hurry? What was the rush for this?" Kapur asked.

In another part of the interview, Madhira once again raises the alleged rush to wrap up the signatures within the mourning period. Mandhira claims that the family has not sat down to discuss the specifics in the aftermath, but instead been swamped with swift action during the mourning period.

Madhira Kapur claimed that her mother had “lost everything she ever thought she had” within 13 days of her son’s passing.

“The reason that we have said anything, and my mother's right when she said that, how during 13 days have I lost everything? And that has stuck to my sister and me, I think of 13 days is a mourning period. You're not meant to do anything, but so much has happened, which doesn't add up for us. So I think the question starts from there is what is the hurry? What was the hurry? Why was it when we told what's going on? Why didn't when we sat down as a family, as a unit and discussed everything discussed, what was the hurry? are we not allowed to grieve this huge loss?” She asked.

On Sunjay Kapur's Death And 'Bee Sting' Theory

Sunjay Kapur, 53, reportedly died of cardiac arrest after he accidentally 'swallowed a bee' while playing polo in the UK. Days after his death, Priya Sachdev was appointed as the non-executive director of Sona Comstar, an auto components firm of which Sunjay was the chairman.

While Rani Kapur has challenged the developments leading to, and following her son's sudden death, including the manner in which she was allegedly sidelined from Sona Comstar, Mandhira Kapoor added that there is 'not a mention of a bee sting in the report' submitted by the UK authorities following Kapur’s death. "Not a mention of what the whole world was talking about. Not only us, the entire world was talking about it. I mean, I'm sorry, but a mockery has been made on my brother that he died of a bee sting," she told Republic.

Mandhira Kapur went into detail about how her brother was fit, health conscious and very conscious of his lifestyle choices. Doubting the sudden cardiac arrest, the sister insisted that medical records be shared with the direct family, which she claims have not been done despite repeated requests.

Mandhira, across multiple points in the interview, demanded transparency in her brother’s medical records. She claims that not even Sunjay’s mother is getting basic access to his medical records.

In a hard hitting series of public questions, Mandhira asked, “I'd like to see his medical history because why, why are we, why isn't the mother, why isn't my mother being given that? Why isn't, why are we being not given any information on this? Why has mum not been told? Why can mum, mum asks me, she goes, how do they know? When did he do his last checkup? That's all I want to know. Is it fair for my mother to be left in the dark about this?”

Terming it as a shock, Mandhira says that as per her knowledge he had got his cardiovascular tests done and had only 40% blockage. “We are very health-conscious, we have constant check-ups, I refuse to believe my brother had not had a proper check-up, and I don't believe he had any heart disease. So for me to suddenly hear my brother died of a heart attack, who's healthy, who exercises every day, the guy never ate ketchup, McDonald's was out of the question, no ketchup, no sodas, no nothing, worked out every day, did yoga, you know, it's just, it's insane for me to say yes and be like, yeah, I'm okay with it, because from a bee sting, it's gone to a heart attack, and someone needs to explain this to the family, someone needs to give us an explanation on how, and how has this come about, how did a bee sting turn into a heart attack,” she questioned.

Dispelling medical oversight, Sunjay’s sister believes that her brother was the kind to check himself right into the hospital the moment he had an inkling of any medical niggles. “ I can tell you one thing. If my brother had an inkling of an artery disease and he, I can guarantee you, got himself checked out, he would not be paying for it,” she said.

On Priya Sachdev's Appointment at Sona Comstar

Among others, Mandhira also seemed to indirectly raise questions on Priya Sachdev's purported actions - wherein she briefly updated her professional status reflecting her reported appointment at Sona Comstar, and updated her Instagram name from Priya Sachdev Kapur to Priya Sunjay Kapur - saying that 'she's been ‘Priya Sachdev

Kapoor, so to go for Priya Sanjay Kapoor, I don't know what the thought process was behind it'.

Raising the specifics of the lack of transparency, Mandhira claimed that the mother doesn’t even know if her son left behind a real will. “My mom doesn't know. Mom has asked non-stop questions. We're getting no answers to anything, so we don't know if there's a will. I don't know how to answer a question I don't... I've been asking. My mom's been asking. We're asking, does anyone know? Mom's asking me non-stop. How do we know? No one is helping us out here. Or mom, every time she asks a question, oh, your email is compromised. That's the easy answer. So who's going to answer these questions for us? I don't know,” she said to Republic in an interview.

'Everything Was Willed To My Mother'

Making an emotional appeal, Mandhira Kapoor said that her mother needed answers about being sidelined in an inheritance, the foundation of which was laid by her late husband late Dr Surinder Kapur. Underlining that Surinder Kapoor had 'willed' everything to her mother Rani Kapur, Mandhira also questioned the existence of a reported trust, the clauses under which mandated that in case of Sunjay Kapur's death, the majority stakeholder would be his wife Priya Sachdev.

Mandhira seems to allege the direct bloodline has been completely cut off in every which way. Without naming Priya Sachdev or any other, the sister seems to insinuate that the direct bloodline has been clipped and the fortunes have been “given away”.

In candid terms, Mandhira Kapur states, “It's just, it's crazy that we have been cut off from our own family. We've, been cut off from what we've grown up with, what we've seen our parents build, what we, you know, dad traveled and did all this for what: to give it all away?.

Shedding light on the fact that their father had willed everything to Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother, Mandhira raised the moot point of why there should be an inheritance dispute at all.

"There shouldn't have been an inheritance dispute. Everything was willed to my mother...," she said, adding, "First, let's question the trust altogether, which my mother's unaware of. Then we can talk about clauses. We've not seen the trust. I don't know if you have. We've not seen the trust. We've asked for it. My mother's been asking since 2023. We've not seen the trust. So how can I tell you about what clause says what? What trust? Has my mother created a trust that she's unaware of? So let's get those answers first. What is in that trust? Because my mom has no clue. So you can't ask me about a clause when I've never seen this trust,” she said.

‘He was a very good son’

Quelling the murmurs in terms of the relationship between son and mother, Mandhira Kapur set the record straight saying that Sunjay was a very good son who dialed his mother often, and it was like any mother-son relationship.

“I mean, they talked all the time, because, you know, when you come in, Mom, I miss you, I love you, he was a very good son, you know, he looked after Mom, he was very good, I mean, they spoke all the time, it was always, we, all after,” Mandhira said.

As the direct bloodline fights for Sunjay Kapur’s legacy, there is yet to be a public statement made by his wife on the allegations of the mother and the sister.