Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Rani Kapur Seeks AGM Delay, Calls Son's Death “Sudden and Suspicious”

New Delhi: Rani Kapur, mother of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur and former mother-in-law of actress Karisma Kapoor, has raised suspicions over her son's death and requested a deferment of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), stating she was made to sign some documents that she did not understand.

Rani Kapur has raised doubts about the circumstances surrounding her son Sunjay's death, who passed away while playing polo in London.

She stated that she was coerced into signing documents she did not understand and has demanded the postponement of the Sona Group’s meeting scheduled for today, which aims to appoint a new director.

“Despite my efforts to seek information, I have not received any relevant answers or documents explaining the incident. I have been confined to the version presented by the media,” she said.

“I’ve repeatedly requested access, yet the contents of those documents have never been disclosed to me. I have been completely denied access to my accounts and left at the mercy of a select few for survival, all this within a month of losing my only son,” Rani Kapur added.

Further alleging misconduct, Sunjay’s mother claimed that while the family is still mourning, certain individuals are attempting to seize control and usurp the family legacy.

Rani Kapur clarified that she has not given consent or officially nominated anyone to join the Board of the Company or any other Sona Group entity following her son’s demise. She also stated that she has not authorised any individual to represent her in any capacity before the company or its affiliates.