'Supply of Petrol, Diesel, Gas Affected' by West Asia Crisis: PM Modi in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Parliament on Tuesday that the escalating conflict in West Asia has plunged the global economy into a "serious energy crisis," but asserted that India has secured enough reserves to shield domestic consumers from the worst of the shock.

Speaking during the ongoing Budget Session, Modi noted that the three-week-long war involving Iran has disrupted critical trade routes, creating unprecedented challenges for the country, which is the world's third-largest energy consumer.

"The war has caused a serious energy crisis in the world. For India, too, this situation is concerning. The war has impacted our trade routes... the routine supply of petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers has been affected," the Prime Minister said in an address to the Rajya Sabha.