No Relief for Anil Ambani: Supreme Court Allows Banks to Proceed With ‘Fraud’ Classification

Industrialist Anil Ambani faced a major legal setback on Thursday as the Supreme Court refused to stop banks from classifying his loan accounts as "fraudulent."

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, dismissed Ambani's petition against a recent Bombay High Court ruling. The decision means that lenders, including Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Bank of Baroda, and IDBI Bank, can move forward with the "fraud" label on his accounts.

The "Civil Death" Warning

Representing Ambani, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal argued that being called a "fraud" is like a "virtual civil death" for a businessman. "I have been called a fraud. This means nobody will lend money to him," Sibal contended. He told the court that such a label makes it impossible to raise future funds and ruins a person's reputation.

However, the Court focused on the scale of the money involved. CJI Surya Kant pointed out that investigative agencies like the CBI and ED are already looking into allegations that "thousands of crores" of public money were diverted or siphoned off. "It's a case of siphoning... if the hard-earned money of thousands of taxpayers is alleged to be siphoned, has the loss been made good?" the CJI asked, noting that parallel investigations by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) were already in progress.

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Court Protects Ongoing Legal Fight

While the Supreme Court did not stop the banks, it did provide a small safety net for Ambani’s future legal battles. The bench clarified that:

The "fraud" tag by the banks should not influence a separate civil case that is still being decided.

The Bombay High Court has been asked to speed up and finish that case as soon as possible.

Ambani is free to use any other legal options available to him to clear his name.

A Possible Settlement?

During the hearing, Ambani’s team mentioned that he is willing to explore a settlement with the banks to resolve the debt. While the Court wrote this down in its records, it stated clearly that it was not expressing any opinion on whether a settlement should happen. The consortium of banks, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, opposed recording the settlement offer, fearing it might be used to weaken the ongoing criminal investigations.

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