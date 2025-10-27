Supreme Court Boosts Vodafone Idea: Govt To Revisit AGR Dues, Stock Soars Nearly 9%

In a major relief for Vodafone Idea, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre to reconsider the additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demands raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the period up to FY 2016-17. The court took note of the government’s submission that, as a 49% stakeholder in the company, it is willing to re-examine the issue in the interest of policy and the telco’s 20 crore customers. Following the verdict, Vodafone Idea’s shares jumped nearly 9% to ₹10.46 on the BSE.