Suzlon Energy Share Price: Stock Falls 4% After Q1 Results – Here's What Leading Brokerage Said

Suzlon Energy Share Price: Suzlon Energy Ltd shares fell nearly 4% on Wednesday after several brokerages trimmed their target prices following the company’s June quarter (Q1 FY26) results. The stock dropped 4.42% to hit a low of Rs 60.33 on the BSE.

In Q1 FY26, Suzlon delivered its highest-ever first-quarter execution, with net volumes rising 62% year-on-year from 274 MW to 444 MW. Revenue grew 55% to Rs 3,117 crore, while EBITDA rose 62% to Rs 599 crore, with margins improving to 19.2% from 18.4%.

Profit before tax was up 52% at Rs 459 crore. However, net profit after tax rose only 7% to Rs 324 crore, as net finance costs surged by over 218% to Rs 70 crore.

Suzlon Energy Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal Financial Services cut its FY26 adjusted PAT estimate by 25% due to higher tax assumptions, setting a target price of Rs 80. JM Financial maintained its “Buy” rating but lowered the target to Rs 78, citing concerns over installations lagging deliveries.

ICICI Securities retained its “Buy” call with a target of Rs 76, pointing to a strong order book of 5.7 GW. Nuvama revised its target to Rs 67, noting lower-than-expected realisations.

Analysts highlighted near-term risks, including the departure of Group CFO Himanshu Mody, slower new order inflows, and the gap between installations and deliveries.

Despite these concerns, Suzlon remains optimistic, expecting around 60% growth in key metrics, driven by demand from commercial and industrial customers in the wind energy sector.

Suzlon Energy Share Price History

Over the past five years, Suzlon Energy’s share price has surged by an impressive 1,615.58%, but the recent trend has been weaker, with a 25.04% drop in the past year. The stock has also declined 7.19% in the past week and 8.15% over the last month.

In the past three years, however, it has delivered a strong gain of 776.41%. Suzlon shares have traded between a 52-week high of Rs 86.04 and a low of Rs 46.00.

The company has a full market capitalisation of Rs 83,059.97 crore and is part of the BSE 100 index.