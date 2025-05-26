Suzlon Energy Share Price Rallies 6% In Early Trade – What’s Fueling The Surge?

Shares of Suzlon Energy witnessed strong buying interest in early trade on Monday, rallying over 6% ahead of its Q4 FY25 results, which are set to be declared on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 62.21 and surged to an intraday high of Rs 65.94 before settling at Rs 63.88, up 1.67 or 2.68%, at 10:49 AM.

Suzlon Energy Share Price Today

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 62.83 and touched a high of Rs 65.95, trading at Rs 64.13, up 1.92 or 3.09%, at the same time.

Suzlon Energy Q4 Results Date and Time

According to an exchange filing, the company stated:

"Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 29th May 2025 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter (unaudited) and financial year ended on 31st March 2025 (audited)."



The announcement has triggered speculative activity, with investors eyeing the company’s performance amid India’s push for renewable energy adoption.



Suzlon Energy Dividend 2025

While investors await the financial results, Suzlon Energy has not indicated any plans for a dividend payout for FY25 so far.



Suzlon Energy Share Price History Shows Impressive Growth

Over the years, Suzlon Energy has delivered remarkable returns to its investors, showcasing its strong comeback in the renewable energy sector. In the last 10 years, the stock has appreciated by 177.21%, while the 5-year return stands at a staggering 2,444.62%, reflecting significant investor confidence and turnaround in business performance.



In the past 1 year, the stock has gained 39.18%, and over the last 6 months, it has moved up 0.50%. On a shorter time frame, Suzlon has risen 17.09% in the last 3 months, 9.57% in the past month, and 3.84% in the last week. This consistent performance highlights the stock’s resilience and its potential to benefit from the growing emphasis on green energy in India.