Suzlon Share Price: 574% Return In 2 Years! Net Profit Up 365% - Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold? Check Target

Suzlon Energy has delivered a massive 574% return to investors over the past two years. | Image: Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy Share Price: Suzlon Energy’s share price surged by 10% in the morning trading session on Thursday after the company announced a nearly five-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,181 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, up from Rs 254 crore or 365% in the same period last year.

Suzlon Energy Q4 Results 2025

This strong profit growth was driven by higher revenues, with total income rising to Rs 3,825.19 crore from Rs 2,207.43 crore a year ago. For the full fiscal year 2024-25, Suzlon’s total income grew to Rs 10,993.13 crore, compared to Rs 6,567.51 crore in the previous year.

Suzlon also achieved record deliveries of 1.55 gigawatts (GW) in FY25, marking a 118% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s contribution margin for its wind turbine generator (WTG) business improved to 23%, a rise of 3.6 percentage points, supported by its expanded manufacturing capacity of 4.5 GW and the addition of 10 new production lines for its S144 wind turbine model.

The S144 turbine has become Suzlon’s best-selling product, accounting for more than 1.25 GW in deliveries during FY25 and representing 91% of the company’s order book. This reflects strong market demand for Suzlon’s reliable and high-performance wind turbine technology.

Suzlon Group is a global leader in renewable energy, with around 21.1 GW of installed wind energy capacity across 17 countries. Headquartered in Pune, India, the Group includes Suzlon Energy Limited and its subsidiaries.

Suzlon Energy Share Price History

Suzlon Energy’s share price has delivered strong returns over various periods. In just one week, the stock gained 15.56%, and over two weeks, it rose by 17.70%. The one-month return was 27.56%, while in three months, the share price increased by 44.53%. Over the past year, Suzlon’s shares grew by 58.49%.

Looking further back, the stock saw massive gains of 573.76% over two years, 888.86% over three years, and an extraordinary 2,665% increase over five years, highlighting its remarkable growth and performance in the market.

Suzlon Share Price Target 2025

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, said, Suzlon has seen significant buying traction after a prolonged consolidation around the cluster of its EMAs on daily charts. The counter has now surpassed the 200 DSMA, indicating a turnaround in the intermediate trend.

The zone of 66-64 (bullish gap, followed by 200 DSMA) is likely to act as support, while the next potential resistance is seen around 75 odd zone from a short term view.