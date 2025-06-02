Suzlon Share Price Today: Soaring On Q4 Profit - Is It Too Late to Enter?

Shares of Suzlon Energy were in focus on Monday, climbing nearly 3% in early trade on the back of impressive Q4FY25 financial results announced last week.

The Suzlon share price opened at Rs 72.85 on the BSE, touched an intraday high of Rs 73.44, and was trading at Rs 72.12 (+0.66 / +0.92%) at 10:27 am.

Suzlon Energy Share Price Today

A similar trend was observed on the NSE, where the stock opened at Rs 72.20, hit a high of Rs 73.50, and was trading at 72.18 (+0.70 / +0.98%) at the same time.

Why Is Suzlon Share Price Rising?

The surge in Suzlon share price comes after the company reported a massive 365% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for Q4FY25. On May 29, Suzlon announced a net profit of Rs 1,182 crore, compared to Rs 254 crore in the same quarter last year.



Revenue from operations also saw a substantial 73% YoY jump to Rs 3,773 crore from Rs 2,179 crore in Q4FY24. Sequentially, Suzlon's PAT rose 205% from Rs 387 crore in Q3FY25, while revenue grew 27% from Rs 2,969 crore.



Just a day after announcing its results, Suzlon shares soared 13% on May 30, marking the start of a strong upward trajectory in the stock.



Suzlon Energy Share Price Target

JM Financial has retained a ‘Buy’ rating on Suzlon Energy, setting a target price of Rs 81. This suggests further upside from current levels, driven by the company’s improving fundamentals and positive earnings outlook.

Suzlon Share Price History: A Multi-Year Rally

Suzlon has delivered outstanding returns to shareholders over multiple time frames:

10-year gain: 242.67%

5-year gain: 2,535.04%

3-year gain: 704.01%

1-year gain: 51.65%

3-month gain: 45.15%

1-month gain: 28.31%

1-week gain: 12.22%

