Swiggy Hikes Platform Fee by 17% to Rs 17.58 per Order; Matches Zomato

Swiggy has increased its platform fee by 17% to ₹17.58 per order | Image: Republic

India’s food delivery giant Swiggy has raised its platform fee by approximately 17%, matching a recent price hike by rival Zomato as both companies seek to protect margins as operational costs rise.

As of Tuesday morning, Swiggy users are being charged a flat platform fee of ₹17.58 per order, including GST, up from the previous ₹14.99. The ₹2.59 per-order increase follows a similar adjustment by Zomato last week, which raised its pre-GST fee to ₹14.90, resulting in the same total cost for consumers.

The move shows the duopolistic nature of India’s food tech sector, where the two leaders often mirror each other's pricing strategies to avoid undercutting margins. Swiggy stated in an in-app checkout bill that the fee helps "operate and maintain the platform" to ensure seamless delivery services.

Unlike delivery fees, which are often passed to gig workers or used to subsidize logistics, the platform fee contributes directly to the companies' bottom line with minimal associated costs.

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Macroeconomic Pressures

The timing of the hike coincides with inflationary pressure on the food delivery ecosystem.

Fuel Costs: Rising crude oil prices, recently hovering above $100 per barrel due to Middle East tensions, have increased the cost of last-mile logistics.

Energy Prices: A spike in commercial LPG cylinder rates has squeezed the margins of restaurant partners, many of whom are already grappling with higher ingredient costs.

Shares of Swiggy Ltd (SWIGGY) were trading slightly higher on the NSE at ₹273.70 at 11:53 AM, up 0.42% from the previous close, as markets priced in the improved unit economics.