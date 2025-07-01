Swiggy’s ₹99 Store Shakes Up Food Delivery—Free Delivery in 175+ Cities!

Swiggy has fired a fresh salvo in India’s food delivery wars with the launch of its new ‘99 Store’, offering single meals at a flat ₹99 with free delivery via its Eco Saver mode across more than 175 cities nationwide.



Announced on July 1, the move is being hailed as a game-changer for price-conscious and high-frequency users, especially Gen-Z. From biryani to burgers, customers can now access curated quick-prep meals at a budget-friendly ₹99 without worrying about delivery fees.



“At ₹99, this isn’t just a price point—it’s a promise,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace. “A promise that good food can be both affordable and accessible, especially for our younger customers. Whether you’re on a college budget or just looking for a fuss-free lunch, this is Swiggy’s most value-driven offering yet.”



The 99 Store section on the Swiggy app boasts a wide range of cuisines—from North and South Indian staples to pizzas, rolls, noodles, and even cakes—making sure variety isn’t sacrificed for savings. Partner restaurants are offering these dishes at flat prices, and Swiggy’s Eco Saver mode ensures efficient, low-cost deliveries without compromising service quality.



Industry insiders see this as a direct play to boost high-frequency ordering among students and young professionals who want daily meals without breaking the bank.



“We’ve worked closely with our restaurant partners and delivery teams to make everyday meals more affordable without cutting corners,” Kapoor added, highlighting the collaboration behind the launch.



Swiggy’s 99 Store is already live in cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mysore, and dozens more. The new feature is part of Swiggy’s larger strategy to embed affordability, convenience, and choice within its platform and deepen its leadership in India’s fiercely competitive food delivery space.



By redefining what value means for India’s daily diners, Swiggy’s ₹99 Store proves that tasty, convenient meals don’t have to come with a hefty bill.



