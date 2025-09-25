Swipe, Tap, Pay: The Hidden Fees Behind Your Credit Card Transactions

Using a credit card is easy — you swipe, tap, or enter your card details online, and the payment is done instantly. But behind the scenes, banks and payment networks charge fees for processing these transactions. Many consumers are unaware of these hidden costs.

Merchant Fees: Who really pays?

When you use a credit card, the merchant pays a “merchant discount rate” (MDR) to the bank and payment network. This fee usually ranges from 1% to 3% of the purchase amount. While merchants are technically responsible for this fee, some of it can be passed on to customers through slightly higher prices.

Interchange fees: The bank’s share

Card networks like Visa or Mastercard also charge “interchange fees” that go to the bank that issued your card. These fees cover the cost of processing payments and the risk of lending. Even small tap-and-go payments include this hidden cost, making every transaction slightly more expensive than it appears.



Other charges for cardholders

For card users, additional fees can include late payment charges, annual fees, cash withdrawal fees, and foreign transaction charges. For example, withdrawing cash from an ATM using a credit card is usually much more expensive than simply paying for a purchase.

Tips to reduce hidden costs

Experts suggest paying your bills on time, choosing a card that suits your spending habits, and being aware of extra charges while shopping internationally. Merchants are also increasingly using alternatives like UPI and digital wallets, which are often cheaper than card payments.

The takeaway