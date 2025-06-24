Switched Jobs? Here’s How To Merge Your PF Accounts - Check Step-by-Step Process

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows you to do this easily online through its official portal. | Image: EPFO

If you are a working professional who has recently changed jobs, merging your old and new PF accounts is important for a smooth financial journey.

Every time you switch employers, a new PF account is created under the same UAN (Universal Account Number), but the funds from your previous account do not get automatically transferred.

To avoid confusion and track your savings better, you can merge all your PF accounts into one.

Get Your KYC and UAN Ready Before Merging

Before you begin the process, ensure your KYC (Know Your Customer) details—like PAN, Aadhaar, and bank account—are verified and updated. Your UAN (Universal Account Number) must be linked to your current EPF account and active for at least three days.

However, if there is no urgency, you may choose to merge your accounts later.

How to Merge PF Accounts Online or by Email

Merging PF accounts is simple through the EPFO portal. Log in using your UAN and password, select ‘One Member – One EPF Account’, fill in the required details, and verify with an OTP. Submit your previous account details, and the EPFO will process your request.

Here's how you can merge your PF accounts online through the EPFO portal in a simple way:

First, go to the official EPFO website at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface and log in using your UAN and password. If you don’t remember your password, you can easily reset it.

Next, click on the link that says ‘One Member – One EPF Account’. This will take you to a new page.

Fill in your basic details like your UAN and phone number, and then click on ‘Generate OTP’.

You’ll get a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to verify.

Once verified, a new page will open where you need to enter the details of your old EPF accounts that you want to merge.

Tick the declaration box and hit ‘Submit’. Your request will be sent to the EPFO for processing.

Alternatively, if you have two UANs, email uanepf@epfindia.gov.in with both UANs.

The older UAN will be deactivated after verification, and the funds will be transferred to your current active account.

Why Merging PF Accounts is Beneficial

Merging multiple PF accounts helps you consolidate retirement savings, making it easier to track your balance and file tax returns. It also reduces paperwork and gives you better financial clarity and transparency by having all your contributions under one account.

What to Do After Merging EPF Accounts

Once the accounts are merged, you should verify all details on the EPFO portal. Update important information like bank account number, Aadhaar, and nominee. Based on your employment type, you can also choose between full or partial pension options as per EPFO rules.

Job Changes, Withdrawals, and Timelines

Employees often have multiple PF accounts due to job changes, relocation, or contract-based roles. While interest continues to accrue, it’s smarter to merge early to avoid issues later. Merging takes around 20 days once the form is submitted.