Switched Jobs? Here’s How To Merge Your PF Accounts - Check Step-by-Step Process

Updated 24 June 2025 at 16:10 IST
If you are a working professional who has recently changed jobs, merging your old and new PF accounts is important for a smooth financial journey.
Every time you switch employers, a new PF account is created under the same UAN (Universal Account Number), but the funds from your previous account do not get automatically transferred.
To avoid confusion and track your savings better, you can merge all your PF accounts into one.
Before you begin the process, ensure your KYC (Know Your Customer) details—like PAN, Aadhaar, and bank account—are verified and updated. Your UAN (Universal Account Number) must be linked to your current EPF account and active for at least three days.
However, if there is no urgency, you may choose to merge your accounts later.
Merging PF accounts is simple through the EPFO portal. Log in using your UAN and password, select ‘One Member – One EPF Account’, fill in the required details, and verify with an OTP. Submit your previous account details, and the EPFO will process your request.
Here's how you can merge your PF accounts online through the EPFO portal in a simple way:
Merging multiple PF accounts helps you consolidate retirement savings, making it easier to track your balance and file tax returns. It also reduces paperwork and gives you better financial clarity and transparency by having all your contributions under one account.
Once the accounts are merged, you should verify all details on the EPFO portal. Update important information like bank account number, Aadhaar, and nominee. Based on your employment type, you can also choose between full or partial pension options as per EPFO rules.
Employees often have multiple PF accounts due to job changes, relocation, or contract-based roles. While interest continues to accrue, it’s smarter to merge early to avoid issues later. Merging takes around 20 days once the form is submitted.
You can withdraw 75% of your PF if you remain unemployed for over a month or transfer it to your new employer once you start a new job.
Published 24 June 2025 at 16:08 IST