Taiwan, China, Japan Fall More Than India: Is Indian Market Down, But Still Better?

Stock Market Crash Today: Asian stock markets saw a massive sell-off on Monday, triggered by renewed trade tensions between the United States and China. After U.S. President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs and Beijing hit back with its own set of retaliatory tariffs, global investor confidence took a big hit.

The U.S. markets had already faced a steep fall on Friday, with the S&P 500 tumbling 6%, the Dow Jones down 5.5%, and the Nasdaq losing 5.8%. Futures pointed to further weakness on Monday, indicating that the worst might not be over yet.

Asian Market Crash Today

In Asia, the impact was even more severe. Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged nearly 8% in early trade and ended the day down 7.8%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index crashed 12.4%, and China’s Shanghai Composite lost 8.4%. Taiwan’s Taiex plummeted 9.7%, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 5.6%.

Even Australia’s ASX 200 saw a sharp decline of 4.2%. Big tech stocks like Alibaba and Tencent weren’t spared either, falling 9.9% and 13% respectively.

At 12 p.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 71,960.63, down 4%, and the Nifty 50 index was down 1,077 points, or 4.7%, at 21,827.25.

Indian Stock Markets Better?

In comparison, the Indian markets, though hit hard, managed to perform slightly better than some of their Asian peers. However, investors’ wealth took a major hit, falling sharply to around Rs 20.16 lakh crore as the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dropped to Rs 383.18 lakh crore (about USD 4.5 trillion).

All 30 Sensex stocks were in the red, with Tata Steel and Tata Motors falling over 10% each. Other major losers included Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS , Reliance Industries, and M&M.