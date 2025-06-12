Tanla Platforms Share Price: BSE 500 Stock Jumps Nearly 10% On Buyback Buzz — Should You Invest?

Tanla Platforms Share Price: Tanla Platforms' share price surged 9.7% on Thursday to Rs 682.60 after the company announced a board meeting scheduled for June 16, 2025, to consider a buyback of equity shares.

In its regulatory filing, Tanla said the board would “consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company and other matters necessary and incidental thereto,” as per the provisions of the Companies Act, SEBI regulations, and other applicable laws.

What Is Buyback?

A buyback is generally seen as a positive corporate action. It reduces the total number of shares in circulation, which can boost earnings per share (EPS) and return on equity (RoE).

It also helps enhance shareholder value and supports stock prices in the near term. A buyback shows the company believes in its own potential and wants to reward shareholders in a tax-efficient way.

Tanla Platforms Q4 Results 2025

The company’s fundamentals also appear robust. For the fourth quarter of FY25, Tanla reported revenue of Rs 1,024 crore, with a profit after tax of Rs 117 crore and an EPS of Rs 8.74. For the full year (FY25), revenue stood at Rs 4,028 crore with net profit of Rs 507 crore and EPS of Rs 37.76.

The company also generated free cash flow of Rs 514 crore and holds a strong cash balance of Rs 1,009 crore.

Should You Invest?

Tanla’s durability score of 55 indicates medium financial strength, while its P/E ratio of 18.1 places it in a “strong buy zone,” suggesting upside potential.

According to Trendlyne, “Tanla Platforms Ltd.'s share price target is below the current price, with a downside of 10.9%,” but analysts still maintain a ‘Buy’ recommendation.

Tanla Platforms Share Price History

The stock has already seen strong recent momentum. Tanla has gained over 56% in the past three months and nearly 38% in just one month.

However, over the longer term, it remains 29% down in the last one year and has lost 47% over three years. Still, the long-term picture remains solid — the stock has delivered a massive 889% return in the last 5 years and over 4,288% in a decade.