Tariff Shock: Nissan Cuts Japan Output Of Top U.S. SUV Amid Trump Tariff Turmoil

Nissan on Tuesday announced it will slash production of its best-selling U.S. model, the Rogue SUV, at its Kyushu plant in Japan. This move highlights the deepening ripple effects of President Donald Trump ’s controversial 25% tariff on cars built overseas. As tariffs wreak havoc on global automakers, Nissan plans a 13,000-vehicle reduction in Rogue production from May to July. This cut represents over 20% of the 62,000 units sold in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2025.



Reduced Hours, Halted Shifts

Production at Nissan's largest plant in Kyushu will be scaled back, with workers working fewer hours during the three-month period. Some shifts will be completely halted, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding tariff impacts.

The 25% import levy on foreign-made vehicles, imposed by Trump, has shaken up the global automotive supply chain. As a company highly dependent on the U.S. market, Nissan has been particularly vulnerable. The U.S. accounted for over a quarter of the company’s sales in 2024, with many of these cars manufactured in Japan or Mexico.