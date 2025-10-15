Tarun Garg To Succeed Unsoo Kim As Hyundai Motor India's New MD & CEO

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the appointment of Tarun Garg as its next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), effective January 1, 2026.

The decision, detailed in a recent stock exchange filing dated October 14, 2025, comes as outgoing MD & CEO Unsoo Kim prepares to return to South Korea for a strategic role at the parent company, Hyundai Motor Co.

Garg, currently the Whole-time Director at HMIL, will step into the top leadership position subject to shareholder approval. In the lead-up to his official start, he will serve as MD & CEO designate from now until December 31, 2025. This transition phase allows Garg to work closely with Kim, gaining hands-on insights into operations and strategy to ensure a seamless handover.

Tarun Garg's Background and Expertise

Tarun Garg brings a wealth of experience from both within and outside HMIL, positioning him as a strong fit for steering the company's future. A Mechanical Engineering graduate from Delhi Technological University (formerly Delhi College of Engineering), Garg also earned an MBA from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, blending technical prowess with business acumen.

Before joining HMIL, Garg built a distinguished career at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, India's largest carmaker.

Starting as a Management Trainee, he honed skills in logistics and sales planning, rising through roles such as Regional Sales Manager, Commercial Business Head, National Sales and Network Head, and eventually Executive Director for Marketing, Logistics, Parts, and Accessories.

This progression equipped him with deep operational knowledge in a high-stakes market.

Garg's track record includes leading in a publicly listed environment, managing global collaborations with headquarters, and excelling in multifaceted areas like sales, after-sales service, logistics, and marketing.