Tata Trusts Board To Meet Today Amid ‘Truce’ Hopes - Top Developments





“The battle is not between Noel Tata and the Shapoorji group as has been portrayed... Mehli Mistry is not acting on behalf of the Shapoorji group as media has portrayed,” the sources told Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief, Republic Media Network.



According to multiple insiders, Noel Tata’s leadership has been clearly underlined in recent communications. “The message has been clearly relayed across all levels within the establishment that the Tata Group, under Noel Tata’s leadership, has to remain stable,” one source added.



High-Level Government Outreach Amid Power Struggle

The developments come just days after top Tata Group leaders held a closed-door meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

According to a PTI report, the meeting took place at Shah’s residence on Tuesday evening and was attended by Noel Tata, N Chandrasekaran, Venu Srinivasan, and Darius Khambata. Sources said Finance Minister Sitharaman arrived later, reflecting the government’s concern over the potential instability within one of India’s most influential business houses.



Those aware of the discussions told Republic Business that the talks focused on “ensuring smooth leadership transition and governance clarity” within Tata Trusts, which holds a majority stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the $350-billion Tata Group.



Why Today’s Meeting Matters

The internal turbulence began in September 2025, when Vijay Singh, former Defence Secretary and one of the trustees, skipped a key board meeting on September 11. The meeting had been convened to consider Singh’s reappointment as a nominated director on the Tata Sons board.



Of the six trustees who attended, the board reportedly split into two camps, one supporting Noel Tata and the other backing Mehli Mistry. The disagreement triggered concerns about leadership stability and succession planning at the apex of India’s largest philanthropic trust.



With the Trusts controlling about 66% of Tata Sons, the outcome of the ongoing power struggle could have far-reaching implications for the group’s key listed entities, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, TCS, and Tata Capital.



Independent reports suggest that if unresolved, the governance rift could spill over into the broader operations of Tata Sons, potentially affecting the decision-making framework across subsidiaries.



Tata Trusts’ Legacy And Its Wider Impact

With a legacy of over 16 decades, the Tata Group is intertwined with India’s economic and social fabric. From salt to software, watches to airlines, jewellery to groceries, Tata’s presence touches nearly every Indian household. The conglomerate’s global ventures, including Jaguar Land Rover, make it a key player in projecting India’s corporate image worldwide.



What Lies Ahead

As the board meets today, industry observers and government officials alike are watching closely to see whether the apparent truce holds and whether a consensus emerges on governance and leadership.



For now, the message from insiders is clear: the Trusts are seeking calm, continuity, and clarity. But with the stakes involving both legacy and leadership, today’s meeting could mark either a turning point or another chapter in what many have called “the biggest corporate fight in India’s history.”