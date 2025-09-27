Tata Capital IPO 2025: Dates, Price Band & Subscription Details- All You Need To Know

Tata Capital's mainboard initial public offering (IPO), consisting of 47.58 crore shares is scheduled to be open for bidding from October 6, 2025 - October 8, 2025.

The anchor investor bidding date will be Friday, October 3, 2025,, as per disclosure made to stock exchange bourses.

The non-banking financial company is eyeing a valuation of around USD 18 billion, the people cited above said.

Tata Capital IPO: OFS And Fresh Issue

Tata Capital Ltd. is a book build issue of 47.58 crore shares. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 21.00 crore shares and offer for sale of 26.58 crore shares.

Under the offer-for-sale, Tata Sons will selloff 23 crore shares, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will divest 3.58 crore shares.

Currently, Tata Sons holds an 88.6-per cent stake in Tata Capital, and the IFC owns 1.8 per cent stake in the company.

Also Read: Trump Says Microsoft Should Fire Its Global Affairs President Lisa Mona

What Will The Proceeds Be Used For?

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to strengthen the company's Tier-1 capital base, supporting future capital requirements, including onward lending.

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, filed draft papers in April through the confidential pre-filing route and secured an approval from market regulator SEBI in July.

Is It Set To Become Largest NBFC Listing Under RBI mandate?

If successful, this IPO will become the largest public issue in India's financial sector. It will also mark the Tata Group's second public listing in recent years, following the debut of Tata Technologies in November 2023.

The IPO adheres to RBI's mandate for top NBFC's to get listed within three years of classification. Tata Capital was designated as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022.

In a similar move, HDB Financial Services -- the non-banking arm of the HDFC Bank -- went public in June with a Rs 12,500 crore issue.

Tata Capital's Financial Performance

In the fiscal year 2024-25, Tata Capital posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,655 crore, up from Rs 3,327 crore in FY24. Its revenue also witnessed a sharp increase to Rs 28,313 crore in FY25 from Rs 18,175 crore in the previous year.

Since commencing lending operations in 2007, Tata Capital has served more than 70 lakh customers as of March 31. With a portfolio of more than 25 lending products, the company caters to a diverse customer base, including salaried and self-employed individuals, entrepreneurs, small businesses, SMEs and corporates.

Additonally, Tata Capital also distributes third-party products, such as insurance and credit cards, offers wealth-management services and acts as a sponsor and investment manager to private equity funds.