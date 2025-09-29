Tata Capital IPO 2025: Price Band Set At Rs 310-326 Per Share - India's Largest IPO This year

Tata Capital set a price band of 310-326 rupees per share for India's largest initial public offering (IPO) so far in 2025, a newspaper advertisement showed.

At the top end of the price band, the IPO is expected to raise about 155.12 billion rupees ($1.75 billion).

The IPO will be open to retail investors on October 6, while anchor investors can submit their bids on October 3.



(With Inputs From Reuters)

Tata Capital IPO: OFS And Fresh Issue

Tata Capital Ltd. is a book build issue of 47.58 crore shares. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 21.00 crore shares and offer for sale of 26.58 crore shares.



Under the offer-for-sale, Tata Sons will selloff 23 crore shares, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will divest 3.58 crore shares.

Currently, Tata Sons holds an 88.6-per cent stake in Tata Capital, and the IFC owns 1.8 per cent stake in the company.



Tata Capital's Financial Performance

In the fiscal year 2024-25, Tata Capital posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,655 crore, up from Rs 3,327 crore in FY24. Its revenue also witnessed a sharp increase to Rs 28,313 crore in FY25 from Rs 18,175 crore in the previous year.

Since commencing lending operations in 2007, Tata Capital has served more than 70 lakh customers as of March 31. With a portfolio of more than 25 lending products, the company caters to a diverse customer base, including salaried and self-employed individuals, entrepreneurs, small businesses, SMEs and corporates.

Additonally, Tata Capital also distributes third-party products, such as insurance and credit cards, offers wealth-management services and acts as a sponsor and investment manager to private equity funds.