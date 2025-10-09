Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today, Here’s How To Check Allotment Status Via NSE, BSE And Registrar

The Tata Capital IPO allotment is scheduled to be finalised on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The bidding for subscription closed on October 9, 2025. Investors can now check the allotment status online via the registrar’s portal or NSE/NSE websites.

The Tata Capital IPO was the book-building issue of Rs 15,511.87, consisting of a fresh issue of 21 crore shares and an offer for sale of 26.58 crore shares.

A total of more than 65.19 crore shares were bid against 33.34 crore shares offered.

The IPO was subscribed 1.96 times, with the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion subscribed a staggering 3.42 times. Retail investors’ quota was booked 1.10 times, while non-institutional investors saw 1.98 times subscription.

Tata Capital IPO GMP Today

As per the latest update on October 9, 2025, 6.31 pm, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) is Rs 6.5 with a price band of Rs 326 and the estimated listing price is Rs 332.5, i.e., the IPO shows an expected gain of 1.99 per cent, suggesting a modest premium on debut, according to market tracker websites. GMP is the price secondary market participants are willing to pay if the stock is to be listed on a given day.

Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today

The allotment is finalised for October 9, 2025, today and investors will be able to check if they have been allotted shares ahead of the tentative listing date on October 13, 2025, when the stock is scheduled to debut on NSE and BSE.

Here’s how to Check Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Investors of the Tata Capital can check the IPO Allotment Status on the official BSE website in the following steps with their PAN Card ID or application number:

Visit the BSE issue application status direct link at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Select the issue type and issue name. Enter your application number or PAN number. Fill out the Captcha requirements and search.

Checking Allotment Status on NSE

To check allotment status on the NSE, follow the following steps:

On the NSE website, visit the IPO bid verification page. Register on the website if you are a new user. Select 'Tata Capital'. Enter your application number and other requisite details. Click on 'Get Data'.

How to check through the Registrar?

Visit the official registrar's website Choose the Company: From the dropdown menu, select the company for which you want to check the allotment status. Enter Your Details: Fill in the required information, such as your PAN, application number, or DP client ID. Submit the Form: Click on the "Submit" button to view your allotment status.