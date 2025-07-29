Tata Communication Shares Under Pressure Amid Rs 7,800 Cr Demand Notice From DoT

The shares of Tata Communications are currently under pressure as the company has received a Rs 7,800 crore demand notice from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Tata Communications Share Price

The shares of Tata Communications Ltd changed slightly throughout the day as the stock opened at Rs 1,717 per equity share, nearly 0.39% lower as compared to the previous close of Rs 1,723.70 per equity share.

During the day, the lowest point was Rs 1,715.20, which is nearly 0.49% below the previous close, while the highest point reached Rs 1,755.80, which is 1.86% higher as compared to the previous close.

By the end of the day, the stock price was Rs 1,727.00, up by 0.19% compared to the previous day's close. Overall, the price moved within a small range, ending the day just Rs 3.30 higher than the last close.

What Is The Demand Notice About?

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued a "show-cause-cum-demand notice" of nearly Rs 7,800 crore to Tata Communications over adjusted gross revenues dues (AGR), the company said in a statement.

The demand has been raise by DoT for AGR starting from 2005-06 till 2023-24, as per the note dated July 17, 2025.

"As at June 30, 2025, the company has received 'Show Cause-cum Demand Notices' from DoT aggregating to Rs 7,827.6 crore for financial years ranging from FY 2005-06 to FY 2023-24, which have been raised over a period of ti8me," Tata Communications MD AS Lakshminarayan said.

These demand notices include Rs 276.7 crore towards disallowance of deductions claimed by the firm on payment basis for 2010-11 under ISP licence and FY07 and FY10 under NLD licence.