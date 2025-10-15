Tata Communications To L&T Finance: Top Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today

According to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Results calendar, more than 200 companies are expected to post their Q2 earnings this week with the likes of Axis Bank and Tata Communications set to declare their Q2FY26 result today.

Despite this, the firm’s revenue from operations grew 5.1% to ₹13,995 crore in Q2FY26, driven by strong performance in its banking and manufacturing verticals, even amid US tariff uncertainties and rising challenges from a tighter US visa regime.

Companies To Declare Q2 Results On Oct 15

Ador Welding Ltd., Amal Ltd., Agel One Ltd., AXIS Bank Ltd., Continental Securities Ltd., Delta Corp Ltd., Emerald Finance Ltd., Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd., GSB Finance Ltd., GTV Engineering Ltd., Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd., Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., Rossari Biotech Ltd., Shah Foods Ltd., Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd., Sumeru Industries Ltd., Summit Securities Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., Tips Music Ltd., Tokyo Plast International Ltd., Umiya Buildcon Ltd., Univa Foods Ltd., Yash Chemex Ltd; HDB Financial Services Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., Huhtamaki India Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., Ksolves India Ltd., L&T Finance Ltd., Morarka Finance Ltd., Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Muthoot Capital Services Ltd., Mysore Paper Mills Ltd., National Fittings Ltd.