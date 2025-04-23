Tata Consumer Q4 Results: Tata Group Company Net Profit Zooms 59%; 825% Dividend Declared - Check Earnings Details

Tata Consumer Q4 Results: Tata Consumer Products Ltd. has announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ending March 31, 2025 | Image: Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Q4 Results: Tata Consumer Products Ltd. has announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ending March 31, 2025, showcasing strong performance across all key business areas. The company posted a 59.18% increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 344.85 crore in the Q4FY25, compared to Rs 216.63 crore a year back.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 4,608 crore for the quarter, a 17% increase compared to the same period last year, with 12% organic growth. For the full year, revenue stood at Rs 17,618 crore, growing 16% year-on-year with 9% organic growth.

Underlying volume growth (UVG) for the India Branded Business , excluding acquisitions, was 5.9% for the quarter and 4.5% for the full year.

Tata Consumer Products Dividend 2025

The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 8.25/- per equity share of Re. 1 each (825%) for FY 2024-25.

Tata Consumer Products Dividend 2025 Payment Date

The Dividend, if approved by the Shareholders at the ensuing 62nd Annual General Meeting, will be paid/dispatched (subject to deduction of tax at source) on or after June 21, 2025.

Strong Across Tea, Coffee & RTD

In the India Beverages segment, Tata Consumer recorded a solid 9% revenue growth for the quarter, excluding Organic India. The business continued to lead in the E-commerce channel and saw robust growth across tea, coffee, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages.

Tata Tea Gold introduced an all-in-one instant tea premix, offering a convenient option for consumers.

The RTD category grew 10% in revenue, driven by a strong 17% volume increase. To cater to the rising demand for functional and premium beverages, Tata Lyfe Alkaline Water was also launched during the quarter.

India Foods Business

The India Foods business posted a remarkable 27% revenue growth in the quarter, with 17% organic growth when excluding Capital Foods. Tata Salt revenue rose by 13%, with its value-added salt range growing 31%.

A notable launch this quarter was the relaunch of Tata Salt Iron Health—double fortified with iron and iodine—at a more accessible price to combat iron deficiency in India.

The Tata Sampann range continued its upward momentum, growing 30% in the quarter and 29% for the full year.

Meanwhile, Tata Soulfull recorded a strong 32% annual growth, driven by increasing demand for nutritious, millet-based products.

Tata Consumer’s Acquisitions

Tata Consumer’s recent acquisitions, Capital Foods and Organic India, continued to build momentum. Together, they delivered a 19% growth in revenue during the year.

Capital Foods introduced new products like Ching’s Secret Momo Chutney and Rs 10 instant noodles in Schezwan and Manchurian flavours.

Organic India expanded its wellness product portfolio with launches such as Desi Khandsari Sugar, an unrefined sugar made from certified organic sugarcane, and Gokshura capsules targeting men’s wellness.

Distribution for both brands is being scaled through the food services and pharmaceutical channels.

Tata Starbucks

Tata Starbucks, the company’s joint venture with Starbucks, maintained its position as the largest organised café chain in India.

During the quarter, it added 6 net new stores and entered 6 new cities, bringing the total number of stores to 479 across 80 cities.

In FY25, the company added 58 net new stores. It celebrated the opening of its 100th store in Mumbai with a 360-degree marketing campaign and marked a milestone in Bengaluru by launching the city’s first drive-thru outlet.

Tata Consumer Earnings Highlights