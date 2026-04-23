Tata Group Stock Trent Declines Above 1% After Solid Q4 Results

Trent Share Price: The retail major Trent's share price fell over 1% on April 23 even after the Tata Group company posted solid Q4 results. The decline in its stock price comes in a backdrop of weak investor sentiment which led the Dalal Street to open in red consecutively.

The stock fell as much as 1.2% to its day's low of Rs 4381.30. Meanwhile, Sensex opened 0.68% lower at 77,983.66, while Nifty 50 began the trading session 0.72% lower at 24,202.35 level.

Trent Q4 Results

The operator of top retails labels such as Zudio, and Westside reported Rs 5,027.99 crore a revenue from operations in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 4,216.94 crore in Q4 FY25. The operating EBITDA stood at Rs 653 crore for the quarter and Rs 2,702 crore for FY26, signalling a 44% YoY in Q4 and 25% for the full year.

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On the latest results, Noel N Tata, Chairman of Trent, noted that Trent delivered a resilient performance in FY26 despite macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, due to consumer demand and strong execution.

Trent's Latest Corporate Actions

Trent has announced its first-ever bonus issue along with its earnings and dividend. The board of directors approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2, with one bonus share of Re 1 for every two fully paid-up equity shares held as of the record date, subject to approval.

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The board also recommended a 600% dividend, or Rs 6 per equity share of Re 1, subject to shareholder approval.

Additionally, the company approved raising up to Rs 2,500 crore through one or more tranches via equity issuance, rights issue, or other permitted modes, subject to necessary approvals.