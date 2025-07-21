Tata Investment Corp Shares Zoom 6% Amid Tata Capital IPO Buzz—Details

The shares of Tata Investment Corporation increased more than 6% during intraday trading on Monday after a report which said that Tata Capital is in the process of filing updated initial share sale documents with the documents with the markets regulator.

Tata Investment Corporation Shares

The stock increased as much as 6.25% on the NSE before paring some of the gains to trade at Rs 6,798, up 3.93% at 2:35 pm. This is the first rise in the shares after two straight sessions of decline.

The shares of the Tata firm closed at Rs 6,759.25 per share on Monday at a 3.31% increase as compared to the previous close at Rs 5,542.60 per equity share on Friday.

Additionally, Tata Investment Corp also owns 2.2% of Tata Capital and Tata Sons holds nearly 93% stake in the non-bank lender.

Investor sentiments were also uplifted by optimism that the Tata Capital IPO may unlock value and boost the presence of the group in the listed financial services space.

Tata Capital IPO: Details

The company's IPO will involve Tata Sons offloading nearly 23 crore shares, while International Finance Corporation is expected to sell 3.58 crore shares. Additionally, the company plans to issue up to 21 crore fresh shares, as per media reports.

The objective of the listing is to meet the Reserve Bank of India's requirement for all NBFCs classified as 'upper layer' to go public by September.

Tata Capital has also been showing strong financial performance ahead of the IPO. For the March 2025 quarter, the company reported a 31% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT), rising to Rs 1,000 crore from Rs 765 crore a year ago.