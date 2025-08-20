Tata Motors Big Update! Automaker To Re-enter South African Car Market After Six-Year Gap

Updated 20 August 2025 at 17:20 IST
Tata Motors has re-entered South Africa’s passenger cvehicle segment after a six-year hiatus, unveiling four new models as it seeks to win over budget-conscious buyers and challenge a wave of Chinese competitors.
At a launch event in Johannesburg, the homegrown automaker introduced the Punch, Curvv and Harrier SUVs alongside the compact Tiago hatchback, all of which will be available with combustion engines from September. The company plans to expand the line-up later with the Nexon and Sierra SUVs.
“We have listened, we have learned, and we have tailored our offering to meet South Africa’s needs,” said Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. “Our return marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors’ global journey. With Motus as our partner, we are confident of delivering modern, safe and reliable vehicles to South African consumers.”
The re-entry pits Tata against rising Chinese automakers such as Chery, BYD, BAIC and Great Wall Motors, which have gained ground with competitively priced cars across multiple powertrains.
Tata exited the South African passenger car market in 2019 after earlier models such as the Indica failed to gain traction. However, it continued selling commercial vehicles in the country. This time, the automaker is targeting a 6–8% market share and a place among South Africa’s top five car brands.
Tata Motors' PV lineup's distribution will be handled by Motus Holdings, the country’s largest automotive retailer. “With Tata’s engineering strength and our deep-rooted expertise in distribution and aftersales, we are poised to offer South Africans a compelling value proposition,” said Ockert Janse Van Rensburg, CEO of Motus Holdings.
The company will initially operate through 40 dealerships, expanding to 60 by 2026. Tata Motors executives added that the partnership with Motus would also support training and skills development for technicians and sales staff, alongside efforts to broaden financing access for customers.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 20 August 2025 at 15:19 IST