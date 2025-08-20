Tata Motors Big Update! Automaker To Re-enter South African Car Market After Six-Year Gap

Tata Motors has re-entered South Africa’s passenger cvehicle segment after a six-year hiatus, unveiling four new models as it seeks to win over budget-conscious buyers and challenge a wave of Chinese competitors.



At a launch event in Johannesburg, the homegrown automaker introduced the Punch, Curvv and Harrier SUVs alongside the compact Tiago hatchback, all of which will be available with combustion engines from September. The company plans to expand the line-up later with the Nexon and Sierra SUVs.



“We have listened, we have learned, and we have tailored our offering to meet South Africa’s needs,” said Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. “Our return marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors’ global journey. With Motus as our partner, we are confident of delivering modern, safe and reliable vehicles to South African consumers.”



The re-entry pits Tata against rising Chinese automakers such as Chery, BYD, BAIC and Great Wall Motors, which have gained ground with competitively priced cars across multiple powertrains.