Tata Motors Demerger Kicks Off Tomorrow, October 1: Record Date, Share Split, New Companies & Leadership Explained

Effective October 1, 2025, Tata Motors will divide its operations into two independent, publicly listed companies: one focused on commercial vehicles (CV) and the other on passenger vehicles (PV).

This decision, known as a demerger, has been approved by the company’s board of directors, regulatory authorities, and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), ensuring compliance with legal and governance standards.

Who Will Lead the New Companies?

The commercial vehicle business, which includes trucks, buses, and other heavy-duty vehicles, will be led by Girish Wagh, a seasoned executive within Tata Motors.

The passenger vehicle business, encompassing cars, SUVs, electric vehicles (EVs), and investments like the luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), will be headed by Shailesh Chandra.

The demerger is designed to allow each business to operate independently, tailoring its strategies to its specific market demands, growth opportunities, and capital requirements.

By separating the CV and PV units, Tata Motors aims to enhance operational focus, improve accountability, and deliver greater value to shareholders through more targeted and efficient business management.

Tata Motors Demerger Record Date

At the heart of any demerger lies the record date, the invisible line that determines who gets the new shares.

For Tata Motors, the effective date kicks off on October 1, 2025, but the record date is tentatively set for mid-October 2025, pending final nod from the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

This isn't October 1, despite some early buzz; that's the legal activation, when the scheme becomes binding.

Tata Motors Share Split

This isn't a regular stock split that just cuts shares to make them cheaper. It's a demerger that divides the company.

The ratio is 1:1. For every Tata Motors share you own on the record date, you get one share in the new commercial vehicle company (TMLCV).

Your old shares turn into shares in the passenger vehicle company (TMPVL). If you have 100 shares now, you'll end up with 100 in each after the split.

Your ownership percentage stays the same across both.

Tata Motors Share Price Today

On September 30, 2025, Tata Motors shares opened at Rs 672.50 on the BSE. The stock hit a high of Rs 683.50 and a low of Rs 666.95 during the day, closing 1.18% higher at Rs 680.45.

