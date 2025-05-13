Tata Motors Dividend 2025: TaMo Declares 300% Dividend In Q4 Results 2025 - Check Payment Date

Tata Motors Dividend 2025: Tata Motors on Tuesday said its Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share (face value Rs 2) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to shareholder approval.

Tata Motors Payment Date

“We would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has recommended declaration of final dividend of ₹6.00 per Equity Share of Rs 2 each (@ 300%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before June 24, 2025,” the company said in its filing to BSE.

Tata Motors Q4 FY25 Results

Tata Motors reported its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25. The company reported a net profit of Rs 8,470 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025, declining by 51% from the Rs 17,407 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The homegrown automaker’s revenue growth remained flat to Rs 119,502 crore in Q4 FY25, against Rs 119,033 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 16,700 crore, marking a 4.1% decline year-on-year, while Profit Before Tax (before exceptional items) rose significantly by Rs 2,526 crore to reach Rs 12,068 crore. EBITDA margins during the same quarter fell 60 basis points to 14%. Notably, automotive free cash flows improved to Rs 19,400 crore, up by Rs 5,300 crore compared to the previous.