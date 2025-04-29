Tata Motors Q4 Result Date And Time: Dividend, NCD Fundraiser Call And Other Key Decisions

Tata Motors Q4FY25 Results: According to an exchange filing, the Mumbai-headquartered Tata Motors informed that its board of directors will consider and approve the audited financial results both standalone and consolidated for the fourth quarter and financial year ending March 31, 2025 on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The core members at this Tata Group subsidiary will also recommend to shareholders for approval to declare a dividend, if any, on the ordinary shares of the company for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, at the forthcoming 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Tata Motors Q4FY25 Results: Trading Window & Investor's Call

Tata Motor has intimated its 'Designated Persons' that the ‘Trading Window’ would remain closed from March 25, 2025, till the expiry of 48 hours from the date of publication of the said audited financial results of the company.

In a regulatory filing, the auto major also informed that it would schedule an Analyst/Investors’ call on the same day.

Tata Motors To Raise Rs 500 Crore Via NCD

Tata Motors Limited has notified the stock exchanges that a meeting of a designated committee of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Friday, May 2, 2025, to consider and approve the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis.

The proposed debentures will be rated, listed, unsecured, and redeemable, offering the company a flexible and cost-effective route to raise capital. This step is part of Tata Motors' ongoing strategy to diversify its funding sources and strengthen its financial footing, particularly in support of capital expenditure and refinancing activities.