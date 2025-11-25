Tata Motors Revives Iconic Sierra SUV to Boost Market Share Against Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki

India's Tata Motors is betting its newly launched sport-utility vehicle will help step up competition to rivals like Hyundai Motor and Maruti Suzuki in a fiercely fought and fast-growing part of the market.

Tata, which is India's third-largest carmaker, launched the mid-sized Sierra SUV on Tuesday, resurrecting a decades-old cult brand that will go head-to-head with Hyundai's Creta SUV and Suzuki's Victoris.

"The Sierra is not just a launch ... it's a statement we are making as we head into our new phase of growth," said Shailesh Chandra, CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Tata has staged a comeback in India in recent years with new car launches that score high on safety and a push into electric vehicles, boosting its market share to over 13% at the end of September from 5% in 2019. It is India's biggest EV maker.

But competition is intensifying, with Mahindra & Mahindra launching SUVs and EVs with widely praised designs and Hyundai dominating some segments with its value models. EVs from JSW-MG Motor, part-owned by China's SAIC Motor, have also chipped away at Tata's lead in EVs.

Tata and Mahindra are battling to dislodge Hyundai from its No. 2 spot in India's passenger vehicle market, which is dominated by Suzuki's Maruti Suzuki unit.

