Tata Motors Share Price Surges Over 3% Today: Here's What You Should Know

The shares of Tata Motors rose more than 3% on Monday backed by positive and renewed investor sentiment.

Tata Motors Share Price Today

At 11:27 the shares of Tata Motors were trading at Rs 717.60 apiece and had increased 1.28% or Rs 9.10 as compared to its previous close of Rs 708.50 apiece on the BSE.

The automobile major's intraday high for the stock was Rs 732.55 per share and the intraday low was 715.40 per scrip at the time of filing this copy.

The stocks' 52 week high stood at Rs 1,179.05 per scrip and its 52 week low stood at Rs 542.55 per scrip.

The firm also has a market capitalisation of Rs 2.65 lakh crore and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

What Is The Reason Behind The Surge?

The stocks of Tata Motors are rising backed by the company's strong business performance as the company has reduced its debt. The firm has also benefited from a strong domestic as well as international demand.

Additionally, the firm is also aggressively expanding with its focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and this has further boosted investor confidence.

Investor sentiment is also further supported by the imminent results of Tata Motors, which will be announced on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited is a USD 44 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses, offering an extensive range of integrated, smart, and e-mobility solutions.

The company aims to bring new products that captivate the imagination of customers, backed by state-of-the-art design and R&D centres.