Tata Motors Share Price Target 2025: Stock Up Post JLR Numbers - Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Shares of Tata Motors edged higher on Tuesday, April 8, after the company reported strong sales performance by its UK subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), for the fourth quarter of FY25. The positive momentum in both wholesale and retail segments reflect sustained global demand, helping JLR close the fiscal year with a net cash positive position, the Indian automaker said.

At around 2:35 PM, the stock was trading 1.87% higher on the BSE at ₹590 apiece.

During the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25, JLR’s wholesale dispatches (excluding its Chinese joint venture with Chery) rose 1.1% year-on-year to 1,11,413 units. The growth was primarily driven by robust volumes in North America and Europe, which saw year-on-year increases of 14.4% and 10.9%, respectively.

The UK market, however, remained stable with marginal growth of 0.8%, while sales declined in China by 29.4% and in other overseas markets by 8.1%.

JLR also reported that its retail numbers for the quarter stood at 1,08,232 units, down 5.1% compared to the same period last year.

Despite the mixed regional performance, JLR’s most lucrative models—the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender—accounted for a combined 66.3% of wholesale volumes in Q4 and 67.8% for the full year, highlighting the continued strength of its premium product lineup.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2025, JLR's wholesale volumes stood at 4,00,898 units—almost flat with a marginal decline of 0.1% from the previous year. Retail volumes followed a similar trend, ending the year at 4,28,854 units—down 0.7%.

In an exchange filing, Tata Motors confirmed that JLR had not only met but surpassed a key financial target by eliminating net debt and closing the year with a net cash surplus.

The company added that JLR’s detailed financial results for FY25 would be released in May, along with guidance for FY26.

Meanwhile, Nuvama Institutional Equities has revised its price target for Tata Motors (TTMT) to ₹720, maintaining a "reduce" rating amid concerns regarding the company’s performance and broader market conditions.