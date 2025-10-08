Tata Motors Share Price Today: Stock Slips Over 1% Amid Tata Trusts Battle, Demerger Date and JLR Sales Data

The shares of Tata Motors fell over 1% in trade on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, after investors continued to dump the stocks ahead of the demerger record date and its wholly-owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) witnessing a decline in its Q2 sales in a 'challenging quarter'.

As of 11.44 am at the time of this report, the share price of Tata Group's auto arm was trading at Rs 689.75 apiece, down 1.19 per cent from the day's open.

Tata Trusts Power Struggle

The decline in Tata Motors' share price also comes at a time when a massive power tussle is brewing within Tata Trusts, the controlling entity of Tata Sons, the promotors of Tata Group companies. In fast-paced developments that unveiled on Tuesday, top leadership of Tata Trusts met Home Minister Amit Shah and FM Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, reportedly to iron out the differences in the trustees of the body.

This auto stock, which has been consistently slipping for the past four sessions, was back in focus today as JLR is set to restart its production line back on October 8 after facing a cyberattack in September. Apart from this, Tata Motors shares is set to split by 1:1 by next week and here's how it will impact investors.

Tata Motors Share Price Movement

According to Deven Choksey Research, "Tata Motors delivered a strong performance during Sep’25, supported by a broad-based recovery in both passenger and commercial vehicle segments, driven by the rollout of GST 2.0, which improved affordability and lifted consumer sentiment ahead of the festive season."

The company continues to be in a 'transformational phase', underpinned by “operational momentum, restructuring initiatives, and product innovation”. Notably, “Tata Motors secured L1 status in a pilot project for 18-meter flash-charging electric buses in Nagpur”, which reinforces its progress in smart mobility.

"On the strategic front, the long-awaited demerger of the passenger vehicle business (Inc. EV) and commercial vehicle business became effective as of October 1, 2025, aimed to improve its focus, optimize capital allocation, and unlocking shareholder value. With new product launches, a strong order book, and festive season tailwinds, Tata Motors appears well-positioned for a strong 2H FY26," it said.

"We maintain our “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock, as we expect growth prospects supported by stable JLR margin guidance, upcoming launches, and the strategic Iveco acquisition, the brokerage house said.

Tata Motors Posts 35.6% YoY Growth In Total Sales

Tata Motors in Sep’25 witnessed total sales of 96,769 units, registering 32.2% MoM and 35.6% YoY growth, led by broad-based uptick in volumes, with strong contributions from both the Passenger Vehicles (CV) and Commercial Vehicles (CV) segments.

"On the CV front, total domestic sales stood at 33,148 units, registering a growth of 25.4% MoM and 15.8% YoY. Growth was led by SCV cargo, which grew by 43.0% MoM and 30.0% YoY to 14,110 units, aided by new launches including Ace Pro, while the HCV + ILMCV segment grew at a healthy pace of 35.0% MoM," it said.