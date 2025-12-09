Tata Motors Shares Jump 3.5%: Five Factors Fueling Today’s Rally

Tata Motors shares gained more than 3.5% on Tuesday as fresh optimism around its commercial vehicles (CV) business lifted sentiment across the stock. The rally follows a series of positive triggers—ranging from improving industry dynamics to stronger financial visibility—that analysts believe support further upside.

1. Brokerage optimism on CV upswing

Ambit Capital initiated coverage on Tata Motors’ standalone CV arm with a Buy rating and a ₹430 target price, indicating about 20% potential gains. The brokerage expects a gradual recovery in the CV cycle from the second half of FY26, with volumes projected to grow at around 4.7% annually through FY28.

A rebound in medium and heavy trucks, driven by better fleet utilization and ageing vehicles, underpins this view.

2. Margins strengthen on mix and non-core revenues

The company has posted a notable turnaround in CV profitability. EBITDA margins have climbed from low single digits in FY22 to above 12% by 1HFY26, helped by richer product mix and disciplined pricing.

Ambit expects another 60-bps margin lift over the next three years as high-tonnage trucks gain share and new revenue lines—like digital fleet services and spares—reduce the business’s vulnerability to cyclical swings.

3. Iveco Deal Seen as Scale Booster

Investor interest is also riding on the proposed combination with Iveco, which could create a global CV player with annual revenue exceeding ₹2 trillion and volumes over 5.4 lakh units.

Analysts see significant headroom to improve profitability across Iveco’s operations, which currently trail international peers.

4. Market share steady in key segments

Tata Motors retains a 35% retail share in India’s CV market and dominates the heavy-goods segment above 31 tonnes with more than 60% share. Refreshed models and a strengthened distribution network are expected to help it claw back lost ground in the LCV segment.

5. Strong cash flows and returns support valuation

Consistent free cash flow disciplined working capital and low capex have kept return ratios buoyant. Pre-tax RoCE is expected to stay above 25%, while free cash flow remains strong relative to sales.

Business outlook