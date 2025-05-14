Tata Power Dividend 2025: Tata Group Stock Declares 225% Dividend In Q4 Results 2025 - Check Payment And Record Date

Tata Power, the power utility company of the Tata Group, has announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025. | Image: Republic

The company has also declared a 225% dividend along with the announcement of the record and payment date

Tata Power Dividend 2025

In addition to its financial performance, the company’s Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share of Rs 1 each (225%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

The dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the 106th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for Friday, July 4, 2025.

Tata Power Dividend 2025 Record Date

The record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend has been fixed as Friday, June 20, 2025.

Tata Power Dividend 2025 Payment Date

If approved at the AGM, the dividend will be paid on or after Monday, July 7, 2025, after deduction of applicable taxes at source.

Tata Power Q4 Results 2025

For the fourth quarter (Q4 FY25), Tata Power posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,306 crore, reflecting a 25% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 17,328 crore, up 7% from the same period last year.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 14% to Rs 3,829 crore.

The core business PAT for the quarter grew by 52% YoY to Rs 1,541 crore.

The company’s distribution segment saw a 73% YoY rise in PAT. The Odisha distribution companies (DISCOMs) reported a threefold increase in PAT to Rs 275 crore.

This growth was driven by improved billing and collection efficiencies, along with lower expected credit loss (ECL) provisions.

Additionally, higher power sales from generating plants, increased output from module and cell lines at the Tirunelveli facility, and progress in the solar rooftop segment, which achieved a milestone of 1.5 lakh installations, played a key role in the quarterly performance.

For the full financial year FY25, Tata Power recorded its highest-ever annual revenue at Rs 64,502 crore. The full-year PAT rose 26% to Rs 5,197 crore, crossing the Rs 5,000 crore mark for the first time.