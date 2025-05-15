Tata Power Jumps 2% After Q4 Results — Can a 25% Profit Surge Spark a Rally?

The shares of Tata Power on Thursday were rising as the shares rose as much as 1.90% to hit an intraday high of Rs 404.55 per share.

However, at the time of filing this story or at 11:31 am, the shares of the company were trading at Rs 395.85 apiece, or Rs 1.15 or 0.29% lower. Comparatively, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.26% lower at 81,121.51 points.

Tata Power Share Price: What Is Leading To The Uptick?

The shares of Tata Power rose as the company posted its earnings for the January-March quarter of FY25.

The company's revenue increased 7% year-on-year to Rs 17,238 crore, from Rs 16,256 crore in the same quarter in the year-ago period.

The firm has also achieved its highest-ever revenue in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), at Rs 64,502 crore, up 5% YoY.

Tata Power's profit after tax (PAT) zoomed 25% annually to Rs 1,306 crore, as against Rs 1,046 crore in the same quarter last year.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 14% YoY to Rs 3,829 crore a year-ago.

"FY25 has been a remarkable year for Tata Power, with the company achieving a record-breaking PAT exceeding ₹5000 crore, driven by exceptional contributions across all our business segments. Q4FY25 marks the 22nd consecutive quarter of PAT growth, highlighted by several significant milestones,” said Praveer Sinha, the Managing Director and CEO of Tata Power.

Additionally, In FY25, Tata Power had commissioned more than 2.5 GW of renewable capacity—comprising 1 GW of in-house utility-scale projects, 600 MW of rooftop solar (~782 MWp), and 900 MW for third-party customers—showcasing its expertise to execute at speed and scale.

The firm has a capacity of nearly 3 GW, under development across states like Karnataka and Maharashtra. It has secured over 6,800 MW of grid connectivity, and has acquired more than 30,000 acres of land to set up the ongoing 5.4 MW of projects in pipeline.