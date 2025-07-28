Tata Sons IPO: Will the Deadline Be Extended Beyond September 2025?

Tata Group subsidiary, Tata Sons Pvt, is not undertaking preparations for a short-term share sale amid expectations that regulators are likely to extend the deadline to go public, according to Bloomberg.

After talks with officials, the company holds to the beleive that it is most likely to receive official communication from the south Asian nation's apex bank RBI for an initial share sale at a time when review of rules governing entities that are not public-facing and do not require public funds, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing information that’s sensitive, as per a Bloomberg report.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had deemed Tata Sons as a top tier non-banking lender, forcing it to list by Septembber this year.

Tata Sons, which is not a customer-facing financial institution, had last year applied to deregister as a Core Investment Company under the shadow bank framework. The company has controlling stakes in over a dozen large listed Tata companies, and is in turn administered by Tata Trusts, a philanthropic arm, with 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons.

While a listing would simplify the complicated holding structure of the Tata Group, taking the company public risks making it a target for takeover — something that Tata Sons directors hold the power to veto in its current form.

However, any delay in a Tata Sons’ initial public offering means the debt-laden Shapoorji Pallonji Group won’t get an opportunity to sell any of the illiquid 18.37 per cent it owns in the Tata holding firm.

The 160-year-old conglomerate, which has been struggling with financial stress fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic, was looking to liquidate its stake in Tata Sons as a crucial step to pare debt.

Tata Sons cleared all debt from its balance sheet to avoid inclusion in RBI’s 2023 list of top Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC). While the RBI hasn’t yet announced a decision on Tata Sons’ status, Governor Sanjay Malhotra last month hinted at a differential regulatory framework for entities like it.