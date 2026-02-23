Tata Sons Likely To Extend N Chandrasekaran's Term Extension

During the board of meet of India's top business empire, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, 64, is likely to backed for yet another 5-year term, marking his chairmanship extension till 2032.

After the ouster of Cyrus Mistry in 2017, Chandrasekaran took over the reins, enhancing the image of global trust. Ahead of assuming chairmanship role at Tata Sons, which is the principal holding company of Tata companies, he served 30 years in Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), including 8 years as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

At the Tata group, Chandrasekaran has pursued the “One Tata” strategy, based on the themes of simplification, scale, and synergy. Now he is driving transformation of the Tata group in an AI driven world.

He has steered the group into new businesses including semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, consumer internet platform, mobile technology and battery giga-factories.

Besides Tata Sons, he also chairs the Boards of Tata Steel Limited, Tata Motors Limited (formerly TML Commercial Vehicles Limited), and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (formerly Tata Motors Limited) among other Tata entities.

An extension would reassure investors and partners that the Tata group intends to stay the course. It would also give Chandrasekaran time to see through the transformation bets he has set in motion.

Meanwhile, for Tata Sons aviation continues to remain a priority, especially after re-acquisition of Air India and aim to build a large global airline, according to the company's official site.

The Mumbai-headquartered group has committed nearly Rs 1 trillion in fresh investments over the upcoming years. These include an $11-billion Innovation City near the new Navi Mumbai international airport, including AI, electronics, and semiconductor research. Additionally, a Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor and electronics facility in Jagiroad, Assam will be utilised along with a large electronics manufacturing unit planned in the state.